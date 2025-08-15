NBA Mock Trade: Boston Celtics Deal Jaylen Brown To Hornets For LaMelo Ball
With Jayson Tatum likely to miss all or most of the season, the Boston Celtics have reportedly been open to listening to offers for their former NBA Finals MVP this offseason. He will be 29 years old in October, and the team may be considering loading up on younger talent and draft capital while Tatum recovers from his ruptured Achilles tendon. It will take a haul to get Brown, however, there is always a team in the NBA willing to trade up for a superstar. Especially one with proven big game experience.
After trading Kristpas Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks and Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Celtics are going to look a whole lot different next season. Could Brown be the next domino to fall this offseason?
The Charlotte Hornets are a team that has been floundering for their entire existence, dating back to when they were the Bobcats. That team needs a winner and culture-changing type of player. They are a team that has the pieces to acquire Brown and desperately needs some sort of change as a franchise. They can both provide current stars who provide long-term value and enticing draft capital to get the job done. Even if it requires moving their biggest star.
Charlotte Hornets - Boston Celtics NBA Mock Trade
Hornets Receive
G - Jaylen Brown
F Sam Hauser
G - Payton Pritchard
Celtics Receive
G - LaMelo Ball
G - Miles Bridges
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Hornets
The Hornets receive a culture-changing star who brings championship experience to a franchise that needs it in the worst way. Brown is one of the most well-rounded players in the league. He is a high-end wing defender who averaged 22.2 points per game last season and would probably see that number jump if he were the first option on offense, like he would be in Charlotte.
While he isn't an elite three-point shooter, he's well above average and has no issue finishing in the paint. Also, he'll chip in with about five assists and five rebounds per game. More importantly, what he brings to the table goes beyond the stat sheet. We've seen him be a tough, smart player who does all the little things for years. That is exactly what the Hornets need.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Celtics
The Celtics add a 23-year-old superstar who can get as hot as anyone in the league. He's a better offensive player than Brown, scoring three more points per game last season, and is more of a playmaker, dishing out 7.4 assists as opposed to 4.5 by Brown. Where Ball lacks is with defense and intangibles. With a coaching staff like Boston's, they could probably get the most out of Ball, who has often been viewed as more of a flashy me-first player. Nevertheless, he is still young and has plenty of time to mature and grow as a player.
Bridges is 27 years old, but is a guy who averages right around 20 points per game. He's not cheap, getting paid $25 million this year, but he brings enough offense and rebounding to potentially keep the Celtics afloat in hopes they can still be in the playoff picture if or when Tatum returns. The East is wide open, and they could make a run with this trio. This move would likely result in them also moving Derrick White at some point as well.
Fantasy Basketball Impact
It looks like Brown is going to be the top option, whether he's in Boston or not this season, so not much changes for him. Although this could improve his dynasty outlook being that he won't be sharing the ball with Tatum so often anymore moving forward.
For LaMaelo, it's likely the exact opposite. He'd still be the man this year, but his scoring could drop once Tatum is back. With that said, you would likely see his assists go up, and if the Celtics' coaching staff can further develop him, we could see him pulling down more boards and playing improved defense. Bridges will be the guy who is giving you about 20-7-3 regardless of which team he's on.