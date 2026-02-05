NBA Mock Trade: Bulls Trade Ayo Dosunmu To Pacers Ahead Of Thursday's Trade Deadline

The NBA Trade Deadline is just hours away and teams continue to make calls, working to strike deals prior to the 3 PM cut-off. In the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls have remained one of the more active teams in the trade market, already executing several notable moves.

Chicago has already moved the likes of Coby White, Nikola Vucevic, and Mike Conley, who never suited up for a game in a Bulls uniform. Monitoring the team’s remaining potential trade candidates, fifth-year guard Ayo Dosunmu is garnering interest throughout the league and could find himself moved during this year’s deadline period.

Plenty of teams are expected to call regarding the status of Dosunmu, including the Houston Rockets, who expressed interest in White before he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets. Considering Houston’s existing backcourt depth, the Indiana Pacers could emerge as a suitor.

Both Chicago and Indiana have spoken regarding a potential swap including Dosunmu, as the Pacers make an aggressive push for the 3-and-D guard. Here’s a mock trade that sees the 26-year-old dealt to the Pacers.

Chicago Bulls-Indiana Pacers Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Jan 16, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) goes up for a dunk during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Chicago receives Bennedict Mathurin, 2027 second-round pick (UTA)

Indiana receives Ayo Dosunmu

In the proposed deal, Dosunmu is dealt to the Bulls in exchange for Bennedict Mathurin and a 2027 second-rounder. Both Mathurin and Dosunmu are on the final year of their respective deals and are set for a significant payday at the end of the season. Each team’s respective interest in the swap indicates the two sides could have reservations about inking Dosunmu and Mathurin to long-term deals in their current situations.

Dosunmu is in the midst of a career year, and could continue to develop in a more prominent role in Indiana. The star guard is averaging 15.0 points and 3.6 assists per game, posting career-high efficiency from 3-point range, connecting on 45.1% of his attempts from deep.

From a fantasy basketball perspective, Dosunmu’s stock could take a slight leap with improved production, likely carving out a starting role with the Pacers. In an expanded role, he could be featured as one of the team’s top scoring options offensively and continue building on what’s been a stellar fifth season to this point.

Why The Bulls Make The Trade

Feb 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) dribbles the ball against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Chicago could be hesitant to move on from Dosunmu after dealing Coby White to Charlotte, but ultimately receives a competitive return in the proposed trade. The Bulls likely wouldn’t take calls on Dosunmu if the team felt confident about his long-term future in Chicago, but the breakout guard will command a significant deal at the end of the season. Dosunmu will be 27 by the start of next season and may ultimately not fit the team’s timeline to return to playoff contention, judging by their recent moves.

Why The Pacers Make The Trade

Feb 2, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard/forward Bennedict Mathurin (00) shoots the ball in the second half against the Houston Rockets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Unlike Chicago, the Pacers have a championship-contending roster ready, waiting for the return of star point guard Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers likely view Dosunmu as a win-now move and will potentially look to sign him to a long-term deal at the end of the year. The star guard has suited up in 45 games this season, offering far superior availability to that of Mathurin, which could also play into Indiana’s decision to move for him.

Read More Fantasy On SI News