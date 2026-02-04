NBA Mock Trade: Bulls Acquire Bennedict Mathurin from Pacers in Young Player Swap

Bennedict Mathurin has quietly become one of the league’s most intriguing young scorers, and a mock trade involving the Pacers wing opens the door to some fascinating possibilities. At just 23 years old, Mathurin already brings a rare blend of downhill athleticism, shot-making confidence, and relentless competitiveness that translates to immediate offensive impact. For a team looking to add scoring punch without sacrificing long-term upside, Mathurin represents more than just a plug-and-play option; he’s a potential cornerstone.

Whether as a primary scoring threat or an explosive secondary option, his ability to pressure the rim, draw fouls, and thrive in big moments makes him a high-value target in any trade conversation. For a team like the Chicago Bulls, who are pushing for a playoff spot, acquiring Mathurin could provide the scoring boost and versatility needed to make a postseason push.

Chicago Bulls - Indiana Pacers NBA Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Chicago Bulls Acquire:

Bennedict Mathurin

Indiana Pacers Acquire:

Ayo Dosunmu

Bennedict Mathurin is a high-upside fantasy asset who contributes efficiently in points, threes, and free throws. He also adds rebounds and occasional steals, giving him multi-category value in points-based or category leagues. If traded to the Bulls, his usage could increase significantly alongside recently acquired Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton, making him a strong pick-up in standard leagues and a must-watch in deeper formats.

Ayo Dosunmu offers moderate scoring and solid assist numbers, along with steals and defensive contributions that add value in category leagues. While his fantasy ceiling is lower than Mathurin’s, Dosunmu is a reliable all-around contributor who could see increased minutes with the Pacers. He is best suited for deep leagues or as a supporting fantasy option, providing steady production without the elite upside of Mathurin.

Why The Bulls Make The Trade

Feb 2, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard/forward Bennedict Mathurin (00) shoots the ball in the second half against the Houston Rockets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls would target Bennedict Mathurin to add a dynamic scoring threat as they push for a playoff spot. Mathurin’s ability to attack the rim, shoot from deep, and create his own shot gives the Bulls a versatile offensive weapon who can complement newly acquired Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton.

Swapping Ayo Dosunmu for Mathurin provides Chicago with immediate scoring punch and a potential long-term building block, helping the team compete now while still maintaining youth and upside for the future. This move would give the Bulls a high-upside wing capable of impacting both ends of the floor, addressing a need for explosive scoring and athleticism alongside their current core.

Why The Pacers Make The Trade

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) dribbles against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at United Center. | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The Pacers could consider trading Bennedict Mathurin for Ayo Dosunmu to address team needs and create a more balanced roster. While Mathurin is an exciting young scorer with star potential, Dosunmu offers a strong combination of playmaking and defensive versatility.

For Indiana, acquiring a guard like Dosunmu could help stabilize the backcourt, improve floor spacing, and provide a player who can contribute immediately in multiple facets of the game, making the swap appealing despite Mathurin’s upside. With the Pacers currently last in the Eastern Conference at 13‑38 and awaiting Tyrese Haliburton’s return from injury, this trade would be focused on building for the future while maintaining flexibility for when their star guard returns.

