NBA Mock Trade: Warriors Land 2-Time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from Bucks

Trade rumors rarely shake the league like this, but the growing buzz around two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has reached a new level. After years of loyalty and a championship run in Milwaukee, there’s a growing sense that the Greek Freak may be ready to turn the page, as the Bucks face an uncertain future and mounting pressure to reset.

That uncertainty has opened the door for ambitious suitors, and few loom larger than the Golden State Warriors, who are reportedly exploring what it would take to land a true franchise-altering superstar. With Giannis’ name now firmly planted in speculation, a blockbuster mock trade sending him to the Bay has quickly become one of the most fascinating what-ifs in the NBA.

Golden State Warriors - Milwaukee Bucks NBA Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Warriors Acquire:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kyle Kuzma

Bucks Acquire:

Jimmy Butler

Jonathan Kuminga

2026 1st round pick

2028 1st round pick

2032 1st round pick

2031 1st round pick swap rights

Giannis Antetokounmpo would retain a high-volume role in Golden State, forming a new “big two” alongside Steph Curry. Giannis currently averages 28 PPG, 10 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.

Kyle Kuzma should slot in seamlessly, providing production and filling minutes left by Jonathan Kuminga and the injured Jimmy Butler. With the Bucks, Kuzma averaged 12.6 PPG, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 26.4 minutes per game, suggesting he could make an immediate impact for fantasy owners on a Warriors roster that could use his scoring and versatility.

Jimmy Butler is out for the season, so his fantasy value remains unchanged. Jonathan Kuminga, however, could see an increase in fantasy value as he has reportedly requested a trade out of Golden State and could become a key piece for the Bucks’ future. Kuminga currently averages 12.1 PPG, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 23.8 minutes per game, and with an expanded role, those numbers are likely to rise across the board.

Why The Warriors Make The Trade

Jan 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Warriors make this trade to acquire one of the best players in the NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 2-time MVP and 9-time All-Star is still in his prime at 31 years old and remains one of the most dominant forces in the league. By adding Giannis, Golden State would form a formidable “big two” alongside Steph Curry, giving them a dynamic duo capable of contending for a championship immediately.

This move not only strengthens their title hopes in the short term but also positions Giannis to take over as the franchise cornerstone once Curry eventually retires. With Giannis leading the team, the Warriors ensure sustained competitiveness for years to come, blending Curry’s leadership and experience with Giannis’ athleticism, versatility, and two-way dominance. This trade would signal Golden State’s commitment to maximizing their championship window while preparing for a smooth transition to a new era with Giannis as the face of the franchise.

Why The Bucks Make The Trade

Jan 20, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) looks to pass against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Chase Center. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

In this trade, the Bucks commit to a full rebuild, seeking to maximize the value of Giannis Antetokounmpo as his dissatisfaction with the team grows. Rather than risk losing him for less in free agency in 2027-2028, Milwaukee flips him for assets that can lay the foundation for a long-term rebuild. In return, the Bucks acquire significant draft capital, giving them flexibility to add young talent and potentially franchise-altering prospects in upcoming drafts.

They also receive veteran Jimmy Butler, who, while out for the season with a torn ACL, brings championship experience and leadership that can help mentor the young players on the roster once healthy. Additionally, Jonathan Kuminga comes to Milwaukee as a young, high-upside piece who could serve as a cornerstone for the team’s future.

This trade positions the Bucks to reset their roster, balance short-term competitiveness with long-term growth, and leverage their assets to rebuild around a new core while maintaining flexibility in both the draft and free agency. While it signals the end of the Giannis era in Milwaukee, it gives the franchise a clear path forward to remain competitive in the years ahead.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News