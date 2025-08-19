NBA Mock Trade: Hawks Deal Trae Young To Miami Heat For Andrew Wiggins Package
Rumors have been swirling that the Atlanta Hawks could be open to moving off of their star point guard, Trae Young, for the right price. While Young is an elite scorer, that doesn't necessarily translate into wins for the Hawks. He's not a strong defender and has been known to be a bit of a ball hog. The sharp shooting star could be a better fit somewhere with a stronger culture that could fit him into their system instead of allowing him to become the system.
One of the best franchises with an elite established culture just so happens to be on the hunt for a superstar and has the pieces to get a player of Young's caliber. The Miami Heat have been looking for a trade partner to add a star and move on from Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins is an outstanding role player who does everything well, but isn't the kind of superstar that can help carry a team to a title. With the right coaching and leadership, Young could be just that. A swap involving these two stars makes a ton of sense.
Miami Heat - Atlanta Hawks NBA Mock Trade
Heat Receive
G - Trae Young
Hawks Receive
F - Andrew Wiggins
G - Norman Powell
First Round Pick
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Heat
The Heat get a legitimate superstar who can pour in points and help get them back to the NBA Finals. This isn't a team that is willing to settle for mediocrity. They have been one of the best-run organizations in the league for decades, and they are looking to make a deep run in a wide-open Eastern Conference this season. Pairing Young with Tyler Herro would make them extremely dangerous from beyond the arc and allow them to light up the scoreboard when the duo gets hot.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Hawks
The Hawks would be adding two-way players who are better for their culture. Powell and Wiggins may not be the scorers that Young is, but they can both be significant contributors on offense. Perhaps more importantly, along with their offensive output, they also show up on the defensive side of the ball. These are the kind of players Atlanta needs if they want a winning team, even if they don't necessarily sell tickets and jerseys like Young does.
Fantasy Basketball Impact
We don't see a whole lot changing as far as fantasy goes. Young is still going to score a ton of points, bury threes, and dish out assists. Wiggins is still going to be a well-rounded player who can give you 20 points per game, and Powell will be a role player who can explode on any given night. This isn't a huge landscape shifting type trade as far as fantasy goes.