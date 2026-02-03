NBA Mock Trade: Hawks Send Kristaps Porzingis To Lakers For Wing Pairing

The Atlanta Hawks are shopping former All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis ahead of Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline. Porzingis’ trade market isn’t incredibly vast, but a number of playoff contenders could work to strike a deal for the former No. 4 overall pick, including the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers are making calls in an effort to bolster their rotation ahead of the deadline, and have a number of favorable contracts to strike a trade. Porzingis presents a solid fit alongside the likes of LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, filling several needs for the team in an effort to make a title push this season.

The 2023-24 NBA Champion is set to return from injury after suiting up in just 17 games during the first half of the season, averaging 17.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. With Atlanta working to facilitate a trade, Porzingis’ days in Atlanta could be numbered. Here’s a dive into a mock trade which would send Porzingis to Los Angeles:

Atlanta Hawks-Los Angeles Lakers Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Nov 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis (8) grabs a rebound against the Toronto Raptors in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Atlanta receives Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, 2030 first-round pick swap, 2032 second-round pick

Los Angeles receives Kristaps Porzingis

In the proposed deal, Los Angeles strikes an aggressive deal for Porzingis, shipping off Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura and future draft considerations. Porzingis is suiting up on the final year of his contract and is set to his free agency, should he struggle to fit in alongside James, Doncic and Reaves.

Atlanta manages to write his near-$31 million cap hit off the books, while bringing in two expiring deals as they continue to build up a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference. Due to a lack of long-term potential, the pair doesn’t offer significant change in each player’s respective fantasy basketball stock.

Porzingis on the other hand, could take a solid leap from a fantasy production standpoint. Despite missing time, he’s managed to sustain efficient shooting splits and would likely take on greater rebounding responsibility in Los Angeles. Though his playmaking production would take a hit in more of a spot-up role, he’ll remain a quality contributor for fantasy lineups.

Why The Hawks Make The Trade

Dec 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis (8) reacts after a basket against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Hawks are working to shed salary cap, making calls involving Porzingis in an effort to move off his $30.7 salary, the highest on the team. The proposed deal helps the team clear $1 million in cap space right away, without committing to the pair exchanged in the deal beyond this season. The pick swap in 2030 could also help the team improve its draft positioning, presenting encouraging long-term upside.

Why The Lakers Make The Trade

Jan 30, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

This could be the final year James, Doncic and Reaves share the floor together, as the four-time MVP continues to mull over his NBA future. Adding Porzingis bolster’s the team’s rotation around its big-three, while filling needs within the roster. He presents superior rebounding ability with efficient 3-point production, filling two immediate needs for the team as he gears up to return to the floor. He could also serve as a long-term pairing alongside Reaves and Doncic, should the team work to bring him back.

