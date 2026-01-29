NBA Mock Trade: Kings' Domantas Sabonis Joins Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro In Miami

The Sacramento Kings have been heavily involved in trade rumors throughout the NBA season. Smoke doesn’t always mean fire in the NBA, but the team’s myriad of extensive veteran contracts projects them to be one of the league’s prominent sellers this trade deadline. In the frontcourt, All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis has garnered immense trade interest from teams around the league.

Sabonis, now in his 10th NBA season, has struggled to stay on the floor throughout the first half of the year. Over just 17 games, the three-time All-Star is averaging 15.5 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting an efficient 54% clip from the field.

A plethora of teams have already expressed interest in a potential trade for the star forward ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline, but one potential suitor stands out from the rest: the Miami Heat. Here’s a mock trade that sends Sabonis to South Beach:

Sacramento Kings-Miami Heat Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Nov 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) protects the basketball from Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Sacramento receives Andrew Wiggins, Simone Fontecchio, Jaime Jaquez Jr., 2027 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick, 2027 second-round pick (OKC)

Miami receives Domantas Sabonis, Drew Eubanks

In the proposed deal, the Heat move Andrew Wiggins, the expiring contract of Simone Fontecchio and a young wing asset in Jamie Jaquez Jr., along with notable draft capital, in exchange for Sabonis. Miami has made their presence known in the trade market, seeking a blockbuster deal for a superstar, primarily Giannis Antetokounmpo. But recent reports have indicated that the team could find itself outbid in the sweepstakes for the two-time MVP.

Monitoring other potential targets, Sabonis presents a sound fit alongside the likes of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro as the Heat look to re-establish themselves as a legitimate title threat with a new-look big three.

In Miami, Sabonis’ fantasy basketball stock could take a notable leap. The star forward would instantly take over as the team’s top rebounder, considering his production throughout his career, and gives the team arguably its most-efficient scoring threat. With greater efficiency from the 3-point line, Sabonis could emerge as one of the top-tier fantasy contributors in the league down the stretch of the season.

Why The Kings Make The Trade

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

At 28 years old, Sabonis no longer fits Sacramento’s timetable for playoff contention. The team struck aggressive deals in a failed experiment to piece together a playoff contender, but its core of Sabonis, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan has struggled to gel the way the team initially hoped. Fast forward to this season, and the Kings are now expected to tear it down as yet another rebuild ensues. The deal helps Sacramento clear some cap space while taking in two lesser salaries that will be far easier to flip in the trade market.

Why The Heat Make The Trade

Jan 20, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) grabs a rebound against Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Heat are star-searching. Miami has made its presence known in the Antetokounmpo trade lottery, but could struggle to entice the Milwaukee Bucks’ front office with a return haul. Should they lose out on the superstar big man, Sabonis presents a quality second option with a similar skillset. Sabonis offers plenty of versatility as a playmaker, averaging 6.0 assists in each of his last three seasons prior to this year, with scoring upside from the post and mid-range areas. He also fills a massive need for the team as a dominant rebounder and should gel nicely alongside Adebayo and Herro.

