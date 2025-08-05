NBA Mock Trade: Kings Land Jaylen Brown From Celtics In Deal Involving DeMar DeRozan
The Boston Celtics could be headed for a shake-up this offseason, with this one including 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. The Celtics expect to look very different this season, so a trade of Brown would further contribute to that.
Following their second-round playoff exit at the hands of the Knicks, and Superstar face of the franchise Jayson Tatum tearing his Achilles, holding him out the entire 2025-2026 season, the Celtics expect to look a lot different this season. These changes have already begun, as GM and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks and Jrue Holiday to the Trail Blazers at the start of the offseason.
The Celtics are looking to get younger and give themselves roster flexibility in the future, as it may be difficult to compete without their engine, Tatum. So what would a trade look like for the 4-time All-Star Jaylen Brown?
Boston Celtics-Sacramento Kings Mock Trade
Sacramento Kings: Recieve Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics: Recieve DeMar DeRozan, 4 first-round picks, 2 second-round picks
Editor's Note: To get this deal done, these two teams would likely need to bring in a third team to balance out the salaries.
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Celtics
In this proposed deal, the Celtics receive DeRozan and a slew of picks. This gives the Celtics the roster flexibility they are looking for in addition to a veteran, who still has good basketball left in him at 35 years old. He averaged 22.2 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists, while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. DeRozan also provides a leadership aspect to the young guys, and could be a trade deadline chip if the Celtics plan to go that route.
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Kings
The Sacramento Kings finished last season with a 40-42 record, which was good for 9th in the Western Conference standings. They lost to the 10th-seeded Mavericks in the play-in tournament, officially ending their season without a playoff berth.
The Kings haven't had much playoff success over the last several decades, as they ended a 16-season playoff drought from the 2005/2006 season to 2023 when they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round. The Kings are looking to get over the hump and compete, and acquiring a superstar like Brown would absolutely help that.
Fantasy Basketball Implications
Jaylen Brown immediately becomes the number one scoring option on a Kings team that already includes Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk, and Zach LaVine. Look for a boost in stats around the board for Brown, who averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 46.3 percent shooting in 2024.