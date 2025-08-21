NBA Mock Trade: Knicks Deal Josh Hart To The Spurs For Keldon Johnson
When people think of the New York Knicks nowadays, they often also think of Villanova. This is because the Knicks' core is largely made up of players who were on the 2016 Villanova Wildcats championship team. This is where the term “ Nova Knicks” comes from. Players from this core on the current team include Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges. Former Knick Donte DiVencenzo was also once part of this core, but he was traded for Karl Anthony Towns last offseason. Bridges was the last of the quartet of Nova Knicks to arrive, and it seemed like all four were going to play together again, but that didn't happen due to the KAT trade.
Although it would've been fun to witness the Nova Knicks quartet in action, it was good to see that Knicks president Leon Rose isn't scared to make moves to make the team better. The quartet, now a trio, will become a duo after Rose pulls the trigger on another big move. Let's take a look at what this move would look like.
New York Knicks- San Antonio Spurs NBA Mock Trade
Knicks Acquire:
Keldon Johnson
Spurs Acquire:
Josh Hart
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs aim to elevate their young team to the next level. According to NBA.com, at the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, as a team, the Spurs had a combined age of 24.209, which ranked as the third youngest in the NBA. Although youth is typically what teams search for when rebuilding their teams, it takes a combination of that and veteran experience to win an NBA title. Josh Hart would bring plenty of that as he has already played for 4 NBA teams entering his age-30 season. He would join veterans Kelly Olynyk ( age 34) and Harrison Barnes ( age 33) as the mentors looking to guide the Spurs back to the promised land.
Hart is also well known for his ability to lead by example. He is a hustle player who is an excellent rebounder and a true team player. Especially coming from a Tom Thibodeau-coached team that is known to push its players to the limit, he consistently gave the Knicks everything he had, even when tasked with a lot.
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Knicks
The last New York Knicks title was in 1973. The fans are hungry. All Knicks fans and even NBA fans can admit the Nova Knicks Era was cool, but it still seems like the Knicks are missing pieces necessary in order to truly compete for a title. To truly contend, the Knicks may need to part with one of the fan base's beloved players, Josh Hart. In this deal, they get a true 3 and D player in Keldon Johnson, who gives the Knicks a clear boost on the offensive end. He slots right into the Knicks' starting lineup alongside Karl Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson, Og Anuoby, and Mikal Bridges and joins the chase for the Knicks' 3rd NBA championship.
Fantasy Basketball Implications
The biggest beneficiary of this swap is Keldon Johnson. Over the last several seasons, he has seen a dip in minutes from his high of 32.7 MPG in 2022. He had 29.5 in 2023 and 23.9 in 2024. With the Knicks, expect these numbers to go up and his stats to benefit because of it. As for Hart, he may see a slight dip in minutes, but he should still provide his great rebounding skills, keeping him relevant in fantasy, but he may see a slight dip in his scoring numbers.