NBA Blockbuster Mock Trade: Knicks Deal Karl-Anthony Towns to Join Wembanyama, Spurs

Would the New York Knicks really trade Karl-Anthony Towns? By saving $53M, they may send him to the Spurs in an effort to continue building for the future.

Thomas Carelli

May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) runs up court after a basket in game five of the eastern conference finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
It is the dead-middle of the NBA offseason, so we keep having fun in the best way we know how — mock trades. The Knicks do have a promising roster right now. The team has reached new heights over the last two seasons. Unfortunately for Tom Thibodeaux, the Knicks moved on from him and so with Mike Brown leading the new squad, questions may arise. The biggest question is perhaps whether or not the Knicks will keep the contract of Karl-Anthony Towns on the books?

Fantasy Basketball Impact

In a situation where the Knicks actually traded away Karl-Anthony Towns, his fantasy value itself probably does not take a massive hit. He is a focal piece of the current Knicks offense. Last season, he was the 3rd resulted Center in Fantasy Basketball. If he is traded, expect to be with another team that will make him a focal point of their team.

Trade Details

Spurs Receive: Karl-Anthony Towns

Knicks Receive: Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan, 2029 1st Round Pick, 2031 1st Round Swap

Why the Spurs Say Yes

The Spurs are in a situation where they can already win quickly. Between Victor Wembanyama and Dylan Harper, this team is one piece away for an elite big three. There one weakness I would say is experience. By adding Karl-Anthony Towns, they gain this and open up Victory Wembanyama even further from too much big man attention.

The Spurs also have expiring contracts in both Harrison Barnes and Jeremy Sochan. This trade gets them returns on players that would otherwise be gone for free. They can take on Towns' contract, as so they will.

Why the Knicks Say Yes

The Knicks are paying Karl-Anthony Towns a large sum of money. This is $53 Million this year, to be exact. They may love to keep him, but when a price is so high, you sell your asset. This team lacks many draft picks in the coming years, so they can deal Towns, fill his gap with Sochan and Barnes, and continue to build for the coming seasons.

The last thing the Knicks want to do under new coach Mike Brown is see their window quickly shut. They can either put their eggs in a championship basket, or continue to build up. Remember, this team has massive success without Karl-Anthony Towns.

Recap

This would definitely be a bold trade for the Knicks to accept, but it very well can happen. $53 million is a lot of money. If Mike Brown sees that he can work without Towns, then say goodbye. Ultimately, I would not expect the Knicks to deal their center, but anything is possible, especially in the NBA.

