NBA Mock Trade: Knicks Shockingly Deal Mitchell Robinson To Jazz For Walker Kessler And Kevin Love
"The Knicks are back."
This is a quote from former New York Knicks All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire after he signed a five-year contract in 2010 with the team. After reaching the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, it finally feels like the team is officially back. In the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons, they got bounced in the conference semi-finals before going as far as the conference finals a season ago. The natural progression would be to reach the NBA Finals this season and potentially win the title if all goes according to plan.
New York made changes this offseason, firing the coach who is credited with ending their seven-season playoff drought between 2013-2020, Tom Thibodeau, and replacing him with Mike Brown. They also added to their bench, signing former Sixth Man of the Year guard Jordan Clarkson and Forward Guerschon Yabusele.
It seems as though the Knicks might not be done making moves, as their name continues to come up in trade rumors. It feels like they could be a piece away from being legitimate championship contenders. Could a package including Walker Kessler be just what they need? Let's take a look at what a potential trade would look like for the blossoming young center.
New York Knicks-Utah Jazz- Atlanta Hawks NBA Mock Trade
Knicks Receive:
Walker Kessler (from Jazz)
Kevin Love (from Jazz)
Svi Mykhailuk (from Jazz)
Jazz Receive:
Mitchell Robinson( from Knicks)
Pacome Dadiet (from Knicks)
2026 First Round Pick (from Knicks)
2026 Second Round Pick (from Hawks)
Hawks Receive:
Tyler Kolek (from Knicks)
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Knicks
In this proposed deal, the Knicks acquire a younger center in Kessler, gain much-needed bench shooting from Mykhailuk, and secure veteran leadership with Kevin Love. This trade also gives them flexibility to explore trading Karl Anthony Towns if they can swing a deal for another superstar (cough, cough, Giannis).
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Jazz
It is rumored that in any deal for Walker Kessler, the Jazz are looking for a combination of picks and young players. That is exactly what they get here. They get the Knicks' 2024 first-round pick, Pacome Dadiet, who played limited minutes as a rookie but has shown flashes of his talents in the summer league.
They also acquire an established big man in Mitchell Robinson, which will help them on the defensive end, along with two draft picks to help them continue building towards the future. Kessler is also set to become a restricted free agent in the 2026-2027 season, so by trading him now, they will avoid having to pay him in the future.
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Hawks
The Hawks in this deal trade a future second-round pick for a former second-round pick in Tyler Kolek, who finds himself buried at the bottom of the Knicks' depth chart. A trade to the Hawks can give Kolek a chance to compete for backup point guard minutes behind Hawks star Trae Young.
And if the Hawks explore a Trae Young deal, Kolek could end up earning meaningful minutes in Atlanta. Time will tell if Atlanta and Young can come to an agreement on his contract extension. If not, he could be wearing a different uniform by the start of the upcoming season.