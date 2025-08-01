NBA Mock Trade: Lakers Acquire Lauri Markkanen From Jazz For Rui Hachimura Package
There has been plenty of trade smoke in Lakers land, as there usually is at this point in the offseason. Some have even mentioned LeBron James as a potential candidate to get traded. However, in this mock trade, we have the king staying put and a former All-Star join him.
It’s no secret—LeBron James is nearing the end of his legendary NBA career. Entering his age-41 season, the King is still producing like royalty, averaging 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists on an efficient 51.3% shooting. In recent years, though, it’s felt like LeBron has been dragging the Lakers across the finish line with little help from his supporting cast.
L.A. finished as the 7th seed three times between 2020 and 2024 and even missed the playoffs entirely in 2021-2022. Things finally turned a corner in 2024 when the Lakers swung a blockbuster deal, trading Anthony Davis for Luka Dončić—vaulting them to the 3-seed in the West. But even that wasn’t enough, as they were bounced in five games by the 6th-seeded Timberwolves.
Now, with LeBron’s farewell tour potentially looming, the Lakers could look to swing for the fences again—this time targeting former All-Star Lauri Markkanen to give the King one last shot at the crown.
Los Angeles Lakers- Utah Jazz NBA Mock trade
Lakers Receive:
PF: Lauri Markkanen
Jazz Receive:
PF: Rui Hachimura
SF: Dalton Knecht
PG: Gabe Vincent
2 future first-round picks
Note: A third team may be included in this deal to make the salaries match.
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers expect to compete for a title every season. As a franchise, they are second in total NBA championships with 17, only behind the Boston Celtics' 18. Each season, they are aggressive in their pursuit of talent in order to achieve this goal, and this trade aligns with that style of business. Acquiring Markkanen gives them a significantly better chance to compete in the 2025-2026 season and beyond, as Markkanen is under team control through the 2028-2029 season.
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Jazz
The Utah Jazz are very far away from competing for an NBA title. They finished with the worst record in the entire NBA at 17-65 in the 2024-2025 season. It would make sense for them to look to acquire more draft capital and shed some salary as they look to rebuild towards a brighter future.
Markkanen signed a four-year, $195 million contract in 2025 and is owed an average salary of nearly $49 million a year through the 2028-2029 season. The players the Jazz will acquire in this deal make significantly less than that, which gives them plenty of roster flexibility going forward.
Fantasy Basketball Impact:
Adding Markkanen to the Lakers may lead to a slight dip in his scoring production, as both Lebron James and Luka Doncic can be very ball-dominant players. However, Hachimura and Knecht's production has a chance to take a massive leap on a bottom-feeding Jazz team where they will have a greater opportunity to prove themselves.