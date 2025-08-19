NBA Mock Trade: Lakers Deal Lebron James To Cavaliers For Darius Garland
Flashback to June 26, 2003, a player nicknamed the "Chosen One" had his name called for the first time on a stage in Madison Square Garden by former NBA Commissioner David Stern. This player was an 18-year-old out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, Lebron James. The team that drafted him was none other than his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
James would spend the first seven years of his career in Cleveland before announcing his decision to join the Miami Heat ahead of the 2010-2011 season. James spent 4 years in Miami before returning home to Cleveland for another 4 years. Fast forward to modern day and James is entering his 23rd season as a soon to be 41 year old after spending the last 7 seasons with the Lakers.
Since time is ticking on LeBron's Career, Many believe that James wants to end his career the same way he started it, back home with the Cavaliers. We formulated a trade package on what this might look like.
Los Angeles Lakers- Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Mock Trade
Lakers Acquire:
Darius Garland
Max Strus
2026 1st round pick
Cavaliers Acquire:
Lebron James
Bronny James
A potential third team may be needed in this deal in an effort to balance the salaries and allow this trade to go through.
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off a season where they were 64-18, which was good for the 1st seed in the Eastern Conference. The season didn’t end with the result the Cavs were looking for, however. They got bounced in the conference semi-finals by the Indiana Pacers, and one of their top players, Darius Garland, suffered a toe injury. This injury is expected to sideline Garland for the start of the 2025-2026 NBA season after he had offseason surgery in June, and he is given a 4-5 month recovery timeline.
With the Cavs in win-now mode, they look to acquire one of the greatest players of all time, Lebron James. They ship off the injured Garland, who some question if he will be the same player when he returns. James brings plenty of championship pedigree as he has 4 NBA finals trophies to his name, and has gotten to the finals a total of 10 times, making the Cavs the clear favorites to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy in the 2025-2026 season.
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers seem to have extended their championship window for the next decade when they acquired Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks last season. At 26 years old, the Lakers decided to make him the new face of the franchise and build around him for this season and beyond. Although there is concern around Garland's injury, the Lakers bank on the 25-year-old returning to form when he returns. This formulates a dynamic young duo that sets up a bright future for LA.
Fantasy Basketball Implications:
The biggest winners of this trade are any Cavaliers player who shares the court with LeBron James. Throughout his career, he has been known for elevating the play of those around him and creating open shots for his teammates, as he is consistently at the top of the leader board in assists. As far as individual scoring goes, Garland and James should assume each other's roles; both are similar in field goals attempted per game ( James 18.1, Garland 15.7). So there shouldn’t be a huge change in scoring numbers.