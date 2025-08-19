NBA Mock Trade: Lakers Deal Lebron James To Cavaliers For Darius Garland

Most 40-point games in the playoffs by active players: @statmuse



29 — LeBron

14 — Durant

11 — Harden

9 — Brunson

8 — 2018 LeBron

8 — Butler

8 — Giannis

8 — Curry

8 — Luka

8 — Booker

7 — Mitchell

7 — Jokic

7 — Westbrook pic.twitter.com/vnF2qYjoSb