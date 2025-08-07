NBA Mock Trade: Lakers Deal LeBron James To Knicks For OG Anunoby-Josh Hart Package
It looks like things have settled down between the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James. With that said, there is still some smoke in regards to James wanting out in LA. One landing spot that could be appealing for King James is finishing out his career in The World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, with the New York Knicks.
New York just missed out on the NBA Finals this season when they were narrowly defeated by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. A legend like LeBron, who is still playing at an All-NBA level, can easily put them over the top. Especially in a wide-open Eastern Conference that is missing stars like Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton.
The Lakers need to decide where they are at as a franchise. If they believe they can win now with James and Luka Doncic, they need to go all in and try to maximize LeBron's final years. However, if they don't feel that this is a team that can compete for a championship, then they need to move James and get as much as they can for him while his value is most likely at the highest it's going to be. They need to add pieces to build around Doncic for the future.
New York Knicks - Los Angeles Lakers NBA Mock Trade
(A third team could be needed to get this job done)
Knicks Receive
F - LeBron James
G - Bronny James
Lakers Receive
G - Josh Hart
F - OG Anunoby
First Round Pick
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Knicks
New York adds an absolute legend of the game, who brings infinite experience and four championship rings. His leadership and playmaking skills are enough to push the Knicks into the NBA Finals this season. Despite being 40 years old, James is somehow still playing as top 10 player in the league. While Hart and Anunoby are good players, being able to add an elite superstar to the roster without losing Jalen Brunson or Karl-Anthony Towns is a slam dunk trade for a team trying to win now.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Lakers
The Lakers need to pick a lane and come up with a defined game plan. Having one foot in and one foot out has not worked out. If that decision is to move on from James and build a long-term team around Doncic, then Hart and Anunoby are nice complementary pieces, and of course, they would also be getting a first-round pick.
Anunoby is a solid forward who could potentially go out and give you 20-5-3 for a season, while Hart is the best rebounding guard in the league who contributes on both sides of the ball. He's a tough defender who also has the ability to explode any given night and pour in buckets.
Fantasy Basketball Impact
Removing LeBron from the Lakers would make Doncic the no-brainer first-overall pick in fantasy drafts. No player in the league would be more ball-dominant. As far as LeBron goes, things probably wouldn't change all that much. He's going to go out and do what he does. With Brunson and KAT on the same team, his scoring would probably stay about the same, and his assists would continue to impress.