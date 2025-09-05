NBA Mock Trade: Lakers Send LeBron James Back To Cavaliers In Three-Team Deal
Rumors are swirling around LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer’s relationship with the front office has reportedly soured over the offseason.
James and his agent released a statement, revealing the pair will consider all options when navigating the four-time MVP’s future in L.A. This comes after the front office shifted its focus towards Luka Doncic, bringing him in on all personnel decisions and shutting out James.
James inked a $52.6 million player option prior to the statement’s release, but could waive his no trade clause for the right situation. He has previously been linked to the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat.
But if James were to reunite with any team, it would almost certainly be the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Here is a trade to send James home back to Cleveland.
Los Angeles Lakers-Cleveland Cavaliers Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact
Los Angeles Lakers receive Darius Garland, De’Andre Hunter, 2027 second-round pick (LAL)
Cleveland Cavaliers receive LeBron James, Bronny James, 2032 first-round pick (LAL), 2026 second-round pick (ATL)
Brooklyn Nets receive Max Strus, Jarred Vanderbilt
For any trade to send James to Cleveland, the Cavaliers would need a third time as a salary cap filler. That’s where the Brooklyn Nets come into play.
The trade sends James home to Cleveland, accompanied by his son and second-year guard Bronny James, along with future draft capital.
The Lakers get back a considerable haul for a 41-year-old, adding All-Star guard Darius Garland and wing De’Andre Hunter.
Garland and Hunter’s fantasy basketball draft stocks each see a hit, joining the Lakers with undefined roles alongside Doncic and Austin Reaves.
James’ stock likely remains the same, has he steps in as the offensive motor in Cleveland alongside Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.
Why The Lakers Make The Trade
Should he suit up in the purple and gold this season, James could ultimately leave next summer and the Lakers would get nothing in return. If the front office moves him now, they’re guaranteed a return, and a sizable one from Cleveland at that.
Garland is only 26 years old and a two-time All-Star, while Hunter offers 3-and-D versatility from the wing, with the ability to guard 1 through 5. It’s a bold move to trade one of the top players in NBA history, but Rob Pelinka is no stranger to bold moves.
Why The Cavaliers Make The Trade
Since completing their rebuild, the Cavaliers have spent their playoff runs in the shadows of teams like the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. In this trade they not only bring James home for his farewell bidding, they take another step toward contention.
James could have a seamless fit alongside Mitchell, Mobley and Allen in Cleveland and would help take them over the top.
It’s not easy to give up a homegrown All-Star such as Garland, but mortgaging a young star for the best player in franchise history could bring the Larry O’Brien back to Cleveland.