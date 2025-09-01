NBA Mock Trade: Los Angeles Lakers Send Austin Reaves To Sacramento Kings
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves could be on the move after a career-best campaign in 2024-25. Rumors are swirling around the Lakers as the team looks to capitalize on their title window with LeBron James on roster.
Reaves emerged as a consistent third option behind James and Luka Doncic down the stretch of last season, posting career-high averages in points, assists, rebounds and steals. In 73 games, the Arkansas native tallied 20.2 points, 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Following L.A.’s first-round loss versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, trade talks surfaced surrounding Reaves, as he’s almost guaranteed to turn down his near $15 million player option next offseason. Over recent weeks, the San Antonio Spurs have emerged as a potential suitor for the Lakers guard, but the Sacramento Kings also make sense for Reaves.
Here is what Sacramento’s move for the 27-year-old could look like:
Los Angeles Lakers-Sacramento Kings Mock Trade And Fantasy Basketball Impact
Los Angeles Lakers receive Keegan Murray, 2027 first-round pick
Sacramento Kings receive Austin Reaves
The Lakers are in something of a win-now situation as James’ time in L.A.’s comes to a close. Whether it be from retirement, or an exit in free agency, all signs point to this being James’ final season with the Lakers. Recognizing the urgency, Rob Pelinka and company began retooling.
Pelinka filled a massive need in the post, bringing in veteran big man DeAndre Ayton in free agency. The focus now shifts to consistent perimeter shooting from the wing. Moving a high-end asset like Reaves could help L.A. add a younger, developing player while filling a position of need, such as Keegan Murray.
In Sacramento, Reaves’ fantasy stock takes a noticeable jump with an expanded role as a playmaker, likely bolstering his assist numbers.
Murray could also be considered a starting option on a week-to-week basis, with upside as a rebounder and a consistent volume of 3-point production.
Why The Lakers Make The Trade
Reaves is in for a massive pay-day as he enters the third season of a four-year deal with a player-option for the 2026-27 season. He is set to earn a deal with a yearly average in the ballpark of $30 million, but another step in production could help his case for a larger deal.
Targeting Murray gives the Lakers a three-point sniper on the wing, ultimately saving money without giving Reaves an extension. Murray also has a team option at the end of the season, giving L.A. a short-term commitment should the offense falter.
That 2027 first-rounder also gives Pelinka much-needed future draft capital as the league's all-time leading scorer nears the end of his time in L.A.
Why The Kings Make The Trade
The Kings are in a tough spot after missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Looking for a consistent spark on offense, Sacramento could find Reaves to be the perfect option.
Reaves would join a core headlined by Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, who failed to lead the Kings past the ninth seed. In Sacramento, Reaves would be one of the feature scoring options offensively, while adding a much-needed mix of playmaking ability.