NBA Mock Trade: Los Angeles Lakers Deal Austin Reaves To San Antonio Spurs
Austin Reaves has emerged as a true third option for the Los Angeles Lakers. He has far outperformed any and all expectations anyone could have had for him when he entered the NBA. The Lakers likely aren't actively looking to trade him, but he is by far their most valuable realistic trade piece. He's coming off his best season in which he averaged 20.2 points per game, 5.8 assists, and shot 37.7% from beyond the arc. There is still plenty of room for Reaves to improve as an NBA player; however, if the right offer comes along, the Lakers could be open to moving him.
One of the teams that has the young talent and assets to make a run at Reaves is the San Antonio Spurs. They are loaded with young players, but are close to being a win-now team. Reaves is a proven big-game player who could help elevate the Spurs to the next level.
San Antonio Spurs - Los Angeles Lakers NBA Mock Trade
Spurs Receive
G - Austin Reaves
G - Gabe Vincent
F - Jarred Vanderbilt
F - Maxi Kleber
2nd Round Pick
Lakers Receive
G - Devin Vassell
G - Stephon Castle
F - Jeremy Sochan
1st Round Pick
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Spurs
The Spurs add Reaves and go all in to win now with Victor Wembanyama and D'Aaron Fox. Reaves has proven he can serve as a strong third option and show up in the brightest moments. They also add a handful of role players who can fill the void of what they are trading away. Vanderbilt is an elite defender when healthy, and Vincent is another proven big game player who can drain threes. This trade could turn San Antonio into legitimate contenders this season if everything falls into place.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Lakers
The Lakers get a talented young player in Vassell, and also upgrade their role players, adding Castle and Sochan. The first round pick could also be utilized as a trade piece in the future. This team simply isn't good enough as currently constructed, and they need to make some moves. LeBron James has a year or two left in his career, and this franchise knows they can't just waste them. They also need to show Luka Doncic why he should want to stay in Los Angeles.
Fantasy Basketball Impact
Reaves could play a bigger role in the Spurs' offense. While Wemby and Fox are both superstars, Doncic and LeBron are two of the most ball-dominant players in the league. He could see more shots and opportunities to create in San Antonio.
Vassell should slide into the Reaves role with the Lakers. Castle and Sochan should both serve as key role players who could see their minutes increase on a team that will need all the minutes they can get due to a shallow bench.