NBA Mock Trade: Lakers Flip LeBron James To Cleveland Cavaliers For Darius Garland, More
LeBron James may be 40, but don’t let the number fool you—he’s not ready to hand over the crown just yet. The four-time NBA champion and surefire Hall of Famer still has championship ambitions, and he's eyeing one more golden run before calling it a career.
But here’s the million-dollar question: Can he actually make that happen in Los Angeles?
We’ve seen “Playoff LeBron” rise to the occasion time and again—his 2016 Finals comeback with the Cavaliers remains etched in basketball lore. But the script flipped this time around in 2024-25. Despite the Lakers pulling off a blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic at the deadline and securing the West’s third seed, they were no match for Anthony Edwards and the rising Timberwolves. In a humbling five-game exit, the Lakers' superteam experiment crumbled under postseason pressure.
Still, LeBron was far from washed. In his 22nd season, he earned All-NBA Second Team honors and showed flashes of his vintage brilliance. He opted into his $52.6 million player deal ahead of Sunday’s deadline, a move that seemed to signal his commitment to finishing what he started in L.A. But now? The NBA rumor mill is buzzing.
Behind the scenes, there's growing speculation that LeBron might be preparing for one last twist in his legendary career—possibly away from the bright lights of Hollywood. His close friend and agent, Rich Paul, didn’t mince words.
"LeBron wants to compete for a championship," Paul said. "He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all."
And of all the potential destinations, a reunion with his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, who are coming off a 64-win season after securing the Eastern Conference’s top seed seems like a storybook ending. Despite the Cavs saying they are "not that interested in a LeBron James reunion," this deal would work for both franchises.
Los Angeles Lakers-Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Mock Trade
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, two first-round picks, and a second-round pick
Cleveland Cavaliers receive: LeBron James and Bronny James
(Note: A third team may need to be involved for the money to work.)
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Cavaliers:
The Cavaliers are fresh off a dominant 64-win season and are already deep into luxury tax territory—a clear signal that this team is in win-now mode. And if there’s one constant in Cleveland’s championship DNA, it’s LeBron James.
But orchestrating a King James homecoming? That’s no small feat. It would take some serious financial gymnastics to pull off a trade, requiring the Cavs to shed nearly $20 million in salary while navigating the treacherous waters of the second apron. A deal would likely send both Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen packing—but just imagine the payoff: a starting five featuring Donovan Mitchell, LeBron, and Evan Mobley. That trio alone would instantly catapult Cleveland to the top of a weakened Eastern Conference, especially with stars like Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, and Tyrese Haliburton dealing with injuries. The Cavs were already the favorite to emerge from the East but this blockbuster might leapfrog them over the Oklahoma City Thunder as the favorites to win it all.
Fortunately for the Cavs, Garland’s potential departure is softened by the arrival of Lonzo Ball from Chicago. Ball’s pass-first style would complement the new-look roster beautifully, allowing Mitchell and LeBron to thrive while Mobley continues anchoring the defense. And while Cleveland would need to address the hole at center, they could lean into a versatile small-ball lineup with Mobley at the five and James patrolling the four.
Depth-wise, the Cavs wouldn’t be bare either—De’Andre Hunter could continue to shine in his sixth-man role, with Dean Wade, Sam Merrill, and the newly-acquired Larry Nance Jr. providing steady support off the bench. Sure, they’d be a little thin at point guard and center, but a chance to bring LeBron back for one final title run in his home state? That’s the kind of gamble championship dreams are made of.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Lakers:
The Lakers aren’t sniffing a championship with their current roster. Beyond LeBron, Luka, and Austin Reaves, there’s just not enough firepower—or depth. With LeBron likely in the twilight of his iconic career, L.A. has a golden opportunity to reload by bringing in two former All-Stars in Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.
Let’s be honest: the Lakers’ frontcourt is running on fumes. Right now, Maxi Kleber is penciled in as the starting center—and that’s a problem. Enter Allen, one of the most undervalued big men in the league, fresh off a full 82-game season where he averaged 13.5 points, 9.7 boards, and nearly 2 assists while shooting a jaw-dropping 70.6% from the field. That’s the kind of interior presence this team desperately needs.
And Garland? Don’t sleep on him. Despite a postseason injury, he suited up for 75 games during the regular season and posted a stellar 20.6 points and 6.7 assists per night on a career-best 47.2% shooting. Adding him would give the Lakers a much-needed spark in the backcourt and take some of the pressure off Luka to be the sole playmaker.
A post-trade starting five could look something like this:
PG: Darius Garland
SG: Austin Reaves
SF: Luka Doncic
PF: Rui Hachimura
C: Jarrett Allen
That’s a balanced, high-upside lineup. Luka can still dominate the ball when needed, but sliding into more of a point-forward role could maximize his efficiency and longevity. Garland, who’s already proven he can coexist with another high-usage star in Donovan Mitchell, would fit right in. Sure, the perimeter defense may need some work, but a Rui-Allen frontcourt offers toughness, rim protection, and versatility.
And let’s not forget the cherry on top: three draft picks, including two future first-rounders. That opens the door to restocking the cupboard through the draft—or swinging another trade down the line. Worst-case scenario? The Lakers find themselves with a longer championship window and a competitive roster while only having to see LeBron twice a year as he closes out his career in Cleveland.
Unless L.A. genuinely believes LeBron can drag this roster to another title, flipping him for Garland, Allen, and picks isn’t just a smart move—it’s a franchise-redefining one. Trading him to the East also minimizes the playoff risk, which makes this potential deal all the more appealing.
Fantasy Basketball Impact:
The biggest fantasy basketball loser in this blockbuster scenario? That would be Evan Mobley. With LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell likely hoisting up a combined 75 shots a night (okay, slight exaggeration… but only slight), Mobley’s offensive role could take a serious hit. After stepping up last season with averages of 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year had clearly earned more touches—not fewer. If this trade goes through, expect a dip in his scoring volume, though his efficiency could actually tick upward. His rebounding numbers should remain steady, but his offensive ceiling would be capped.
Mitchell, meanwhile, might see a modest drop in usage thanks to LeBron’s gravitational pull, but don’t expect his production to suffer much—he’ll still be good for 25+ points a night without breaking a sweat.
As for the biggest fantasy winner? That’s Luka, hands down. Already a consensus top-five pick in fantasy basketball drafts, Doncic could leap into top-three territory if LeBron packs his bags. He’d instantly become the favorite to lead the league in scoring and usage, and the entire Lakers offense would revolve around him. If this trade happens, it’s Luka’s world in L.A.—and fantasy managers will want front-row seats.