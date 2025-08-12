NBA Mock Trade: Los Angeles Lakers Send LeBron James to Golden State Warriors For Jimmy Butler
One of the hardest things to consider when it comes to trading LeBron James is which teams can even make the numbers work.
LeBron's got a full no-trade clause, and he clearly wants to play on the same team as son Bronny. So any realistic trade would have to have father and son going together. And that means $54.5 million of cap money going to whichever team tries to trade for the pair.
Thanks to NBA cap rules, the Lakers have to have similar money coming back. They're over the first apron, so they'd have certain restrictions placed on them. Other teams are in a similar spot or worse. Even though the Cleveland Cavaliers held interest in James, they can't trade for him at all because they're over the second apron and can't trade two salaries for one under that restriction.
However, the Golden State Warriors could make the numbers work. They'd have to give up a big piece, but even at 40 years old, there's only one LeBron. This could give the Dubs one last chance to win a title with Stephen Curry before that window closes.
LeBron and Steph have been golf partners this offseason, but what about on the court? Here's how the deal could work.
Golden State Warriors - Los Angeles Lakers Mock Trade
Warriors Receive
F LeBron James
G Bronny James
Lakers Receive
F Jimmy Butler
2028 First Round Pick
Why the Trade Makes Sense for the Warriors
Golden State has to be smart with the cap. Making the wrong move would send the Warriors over the first apron, which would cost them their mid-level exception and other cap loopholes. So they have to match the salary they're getting from the Lakers, or come very close to it.
When Bronny James' minimum deal is added to his father's, the numbers work. It's almost a perfect swap for Jimmy Butler, and that keeps the Warriors strong at Butler's position. Obviously, getting LeBron and keeping him happy is the most important part of this deal for Golden State. Acquiring Bronny as well means LeBron gets the dynamic he craves as well as the chance to play with Stephen Curry.
LeBron has wanted to play with Curry for years, and this provides him with that chance. The Warriors would have a lot of work ahead, but they would be title contenders.
Why the Trade Makes Sense for the Lakers
The Lakers really don't love the idea of taking on Jimmy Butler's contract, especially with LeBron's contract due to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season. They want to be free of LeBron's contract, but there's no way to do that before the end of 2026 without taking equal value back.
So they'd demand something to sweeten the deal, which the first-round selection in 2028 provides. Los Angeles wants to start building around Luka Doncic, and stockpiling draft picks makes that more feasible.
Butler also keeps the Lakers competitive. He's a defensive whiz and remains a strong shooter, even at age 36. There's also the possibility that the Lakers could flip him down the road to a contender in exchange for the players who can help them become a true title contender along with Doncic in 2027 and beyond.
Fantasy Implications
LeBron is pretty much matchup-proof and team-proof as long as his skills remain high. Over the past 17 seasons, LeBron has averaged between 48 and 55 fantasy points per game. He's going to contribute the way he always has regardless of what jersey he wears.
Butler, however, might become a little more valuable. With Luka Doncic getting him the ball, he's likely to be a little more efficient in the regular season. His missed games remain a concern, but when he's on the court, he's effective.
Bronny won't have much of an impact either way in fantasy until he develops his game. His inclusion in the deal is for two reasons: to make the salaries work and to keep LeBron happy.