NBA Mock Trade: Mavericks' Klay Thomson Reunites With Kevin Durant On Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks are under a new timeline after trading Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards ahead of Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline. The team is setting its sights on the long-term, working to infuse youth into the roster alongside No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.

Following the Davis trade, several trade candidates remain for the Mavericks, including five-time All-Star Klay Thompson. Thompson is garnering trade interest ahead of the deadline, as he continues to find his stride in a bench role. Dallas has expressed a willingness to move the veteran wing at the deadline, and could receive a solid return.

Thompson has suited up in 46 games this season, averaging 11.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, while shooting 38.7% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc. The four-time champion will provide veteran leadership and consistent perimeter shooting for playoff contenders looking to add Thompson, but one team emerges from the pack as a legitimate suitor: the Houston Rockets.

Here’s a midseason mock trade that sees Thompson dealt to Houston ahead of this year’s trade deadline:

Dallas Mavericks-Houston Rockets Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Dallas receives Steven Adams, Jeff Green, 2027 second-round pick (MEM)

Houston receives Klay Thompson, 2032 second-round pick

In the proposed deal, Thompson reunites with Kevin Durant in Houston, while the Mavericks add Steven Adams, Jeff Green and an upcoming second-round pick. Dallas has shifted its focus following a 19-31 start to the season, setting its sights on building around Flagg. With one year remaining on his deal after this season, Thompson is likely to find himself traded during the offseason if he’s not moved at the deadline. Green is on an expiring deal, while Adams could garner trade interest during the offseason, should they look to move the veteran big man.

The addition of Thompson gives the Rockets encouraging 3-point production, shoring up their needs as they look to cement their status as title contenders in a crowded Western Conference. He also offers solid effort defensively, with greater size at the position to that of Reed Sheppard, who has struggled on that end of the floor throughout the year despite his breakout campaign.

From a fantasy basketball standpoint, Thompson could bolster his shooting splits with a consistent role for a playoff contender, which could bolster his fantasy stock. With greater scoring output and defensive production, he could emerge as an integral contributor among fantasy lineups.

Why The Mavericks Make The Trade

As previously stated, the Mavericks are setting their sights on the future and building a playoff contender around Flagg. Thompson doesn’t fit such a timeline, as Dallas currently holds the 12th seed in the Western Conference. The team is looking to add future assets and young players to fit their updated timeline. Though Adams and Green are both veteran assets, the team receives future draft capital to fit their current needs.

Why The Rockets Make The Trade

The Rockets are looking to add additional shooting help on the wing amid an inefficient campaign from Amen Thompson from behind the arc. Come playoff time, Houston will need consistent perimeter shooting with veteran experience, a billing Thompson fits perfectly. The team has the opportunity to add a difference-maker as the postseason approaches, and moves out from under Steven Adams’ $14 million salary, as he’s set to miss the remainder of the season.

