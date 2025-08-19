NBA Mock Trade: Memphis Grizzlies Deal Ja Morant to Brooklyn Nets
Due to injuries, suspensions, and disappointing playoff performances, the Memphis Grizzlies find themselves at a crossroads. The recent blockbuster trade sending Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic indicates that the Memphis front office is open to reshaping the roster and acquiring future assets. Trade rumors surrounding Ja Morant have increased over the offseason, and the Brooklyn Nets could be the right match for a trade partner.
After making the conference semi-finals in the 2021-2022 season, the Grizzlies looked like they had one of the brightest trajectories across the NBA. Over the next three years, the Grizzlies were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs twice and missed the postseason entirely in the other season. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets have missed the playoffs for the last two seasons, but have built a young core that could become a postseason contender with the addition of a star player.
Memphis Grizzlies- Brooklyn Nets Mock Trade
Memphis Grizzlies receive SG Cam Thomas, G Keon Johnson, and a 2026 first-round pick
Brooklyn Nets receive PG Ja Morant
In this mock trade, the Memphis Grizzlies would acquire two young talents to build around in Cam Thomas and Keon Johnson, along with a future first-round draft pick. On the other side, the Brooklyn Nets would land their star point guard in Ja Morant.
Fantasy Basketball Outlook
Ja Morant would immediately become the focal point of the offense for the Brooklyn Nets. Morant has proved his playmaking ability during his time with the Grizzlies, averaging 22.6 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game over six seasons. He also brings defensive upside to his new squad as he has averaged 1.0 steals per game over his career. The biggest concern with Morant has been his reliability due to injuries and suspensions. However, if the point guard could stay on the court, he would be set for a monster fantasy season with the Brooklyn Nets.
Cam Thomas would arguably be the player with the most fantasy impact in this deal. If Desmond Bane and Ja Morant were out of Memphis, Thomas would be depended on as a primary scorer for the Grizzlies. The young shooting guard has shown elite scoring ability, averaging 24.0 points per game in the 2024-2025 NBA season. With increased volume in Memphis, Thomas has a strong fantasy profile.
Keon Johnson would likely become a bench piece for the Grizzlies, but the guard has proved that he can impact the game when he is on the court. Johnson averaged 10.6 points per game last season on the offensive end, while also contributing 1.4 steals + blocks per game on the defensive side. These factors make Johnson a deep-league roster and relevant on the waiver wire, especially if Memphis suffers injuries.