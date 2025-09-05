NBA Mock Trade: Memphis Grizzlies Deal Ja Morant To Miami Heat
After several seasons consisting of playoff shortcomings, injuries and a coach firing, the Memphis Grizzlies have been urged to move on from their superstar point guard. Ja Morant has been one of the most-talked-about names during the NBA offseason, frequently being included in trade rumors during the summer.
The Grizzlies are unquestioned playoff contenders, but the team isn’t a legitimate title threat as presently constructed. Should Memphis decide to move on from Morant and retool their roster, they could command a massive haul for the All-Star.
So far, Morant has been linked to teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings, but the Miami Heat could also be a possible trade destination.
Here’s a look at the deal to get Morant to South Beach.
Memphis Grizzlies-Miami Heat Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Implications
Memphis Grizzlies receive Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr., 2027 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick
Miami Heat receive Ja Morant
The Heat are in limbo in the Eastern Conference. Moving on from Jimmy Butler took Miami out of title contention, but with a move for Morant, the team could return to its status as legitimate contenders. In this trade, Miami pulls the trigger on a blockbuster deal without sacrificing major pieces of its core, including Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
The Grizzlies get back a stout return for one of the league’s top point guards. Jaime Jacquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic are two developing contributors with playoff experience, while Andrew Wiggins add depth to the wing following Memphis’ trade to ship out Desmond Bane.
Morant’s fantasy value could take a slight hit teaming up with Adebayo and Herro, but his production wouldn’t drop off significantly. His assist numbers could improve, while allowing Herro to return to a more natural role playing off the ball, which could give him a small bump in fantasy value.
Given his defensive upside, Adebayo’s draft stock remains largely untouched.
Why The Grizzlies Make The Trade
Led by Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies won’t be competing for a title anytime soon in a loaded Western Conference. Jackson and Morant are solid pieces, but Memphis will need more to build a contender.
Moving on from Morant opens significant cap space for Memphis to bring in a big name in free agency. The draft capital from Miami also opens up possibility for a trade to surround Jackson with new pieces. It’s hard to justify Morant’s $40 million cap hit with first-round exits year in and year out.
Why The Heat Make The Trade
Unlike the Grizzlies, the Heat are an established star away from title contention. There’s a veteran head coach in place, two All-Star level pieces in Herro and Adebayo, and a plethora of depth even with the loss of Jovic and Jaquez.
With a big three of Morant, Herro and Adebayo, the Heat could contend for a title in an injury-riddled Eastern Conference as soon as next season.