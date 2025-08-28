NBA Mock Trade: Milwaukee Bucks Send Giannis Antetokounmpo To San Antonio Spurs In Blockbuster Deal
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one of the most-talked-about players in the NBA this offseason. After 12 seasons, many believe Antetokounmpo’s status in Milwaukee is up in the air coming off a 4-1 loss in the opening round of last year’s playoffs.
He led the Bucks in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and field goal percentage for the series, averaging 33.0 points, 15.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists, shooting over 60% from the field.
Over recent days, the trade chatter surrounding the two-time MVP has reignited with training camp kicking off in just a month.
Antetokounmpo has previously been linked to the New York Knicks, but a Western Conference team previously connected to the nine-time All-Star could swoop in with a colossal haul: the San Antonio Spurs.
Milwaukee Bucks-San Antonio Spurs Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact
Milwaukee Bucks receive Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Julian Champagnie, 2026 first-round pick (Swap via ATL), 2027 first-round pick (via ATL), 2029 first-round pick, 2028 second-round pick, 2029 second-round pick, 2030 second-round pick (via SAC)
San Antonio Spurs receive Giannis Antetokounmpo
The San Antonio Spurs have remained hesitant to include any of their young pieces in trade talks. Players like Stephon Castle, DeAaron Fox and Dylan Harper each appear to be untouchable alongside Victor Wembanyama.
This forces the Spurs to mortgage extra draft capital to make up for the cost of retaining their star-powered guard unit.
Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson are quality scorers from the wing and could serve as building blocks, should the Bucks elect to tear it down and rebuild.
In San Antonio, Giannis’ draft stock in fantasy likely takes a minor hit sharing the paint with Wembanyama. While both players’ rebounding numbers could take a hit, Wembanyama’s stock should remain unscathed given his ability to stretch the floor.
Expectedly, Fox, Castle and Harper’s stock each take a hit as the offensive focus shifts to the frontcourt duo in a big way.
Why The Bucks Make The Trade
It’s no secret Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee is in Jeopardy. The Bucks made a bold move in parting ways with Damian Lillard to pursue Miles Turner, who inked a four-year, $108.9 million deal with the club in July.
The Bucks could roll out their current lineup alongside their superstar, but it would take a herculean effort from Antetokounmpo to drag this team back to the playoffs in 2025-26.
In the proposed deal, Milwaukee brings in a worthwhile haul to set up an ensuing rebuild, stockpiling draft capital while adding two young, quality wings in Johnson and Vassell.
Why The Spurs Make The Trade
Answer: Why wouldn’t the Spurs make the trade? San Antonio is one of a handful of teams around the league who could pull off a trade for the 2020-21 Finals MVP without jeopardizing their long-term goals. The Spurs have no shortage of draft capital and two expendable pieces in Johnson and Vassell.
Antetokounmpo and Wembanyama instantly form one of the most notable big-man duos in NBA history. While this would undoubtedly be a blockbuster trade, the risk is relatively minimal on San Antonio’s end given the caliber of player they’re bringing in. There’s also no shortage of back-end depth behind a star-studded starting group.
With a core of Wembanyama, Antetokounmpo, Harper, Castle and Fox, the Spurs emerge as one of the biggest contenders in the Western Conference.