NBA Mock Trade: New York Knicks Go All-In With Trade For Mavericks' Anthony Davis

The Dallas Mavericks have remained hesitant to pull the trigger with a suitor for All-Star big man Anthony Davis, despite the team’s struggles through the midpoint of the season. Dallas has carved out just 15 wins through 41 games, and while the team remains ravaged by injury, it’s hard to foresee drastic improvement for an aging roster.

Instead of working to remain competitive in a loaded Western Conference, the Mavericks could look to retool around Cooper Flagg and begin building for the future. Davis, now in his 14th NBA season, could command a significant return for Dallas to jumpstart its impending rebuild and return to playoff contention.

A number of potential trade suitors have expressed interest in Davis, but one team in particular could benefit immensely from his impact: the New York Knicks. Here’s a trade to move Davis from Dallas to the Big Apple:

Dallas Mavericks-New York Knicks Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Dallas Mavericks receive OG Anunoby, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick

New York Knicks receive Anthony Davis, 2026 second-round pick (ATL)

Brooklyn Nets receive Mitchell Robinson, Ariel Hukporti, 2026 second-round pick (MIN), 2030 second-round pick (PHI)

In the proposed deal, the New York Knicks push their chips to the center of the table, looking to go all-in on a title this season. The Knicks have expressed interest in a number of stars throughout the league, previously being linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo prior to the start of the season. The trade helps New York get their third star to pair up with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, forming a championship-caliber big-three with the addition of Davis.

The Mavericks have seen Davis’ trade value dwindle since the start of the season, as he’s suited up in just 20 games, currently dealing with an extensive hand injury. Dallas could get two quality future assets and a solid wing to pair with Flagg, bolstering their perimeter defense and 3-point shooting.

From a fantasy basketball standpoint, Brunson and Towns’ fantasy stock could take a minor hit with an additional mouth to feed on the offensive end. While Davis’ scoring production could take a slight dip alongside his new co-stars, his rebounding and defensive output project to remain largely similar, if not improved as the primary rim protector in New York. Sharing the frontcourt with a center of Towns’ caliber could also work in the big-man duo’s favor.

Why The Mavericks Make The Trade

Dallas could continue to prolong an impending rebuild, but Davis and veteran point guard Kyrie Irving aren’t getting any younger - or healthier. Davis and Irving are each on the wrong side of 30 and don’t fit a realistic timeline alongside a 19-year-old Cooper Flagg, having only shared the floor for one game as a duo. Moving on from Davis helps the team build for the future while retaining Irving for now, having shown favor toward the nine-time All-Star throughout his time in Dallas.

Why The Knicks Make The Trade

Jan 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Jalen Brunson (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. M | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The simple answer? Why not! As presently constructed, the Knicks are going to need more starpower to make it through the Eastern Conference, currently led by the Detroit Pistons. Should New York make it through a talented East, they’ll likely meet either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs, both of whom provide unfavorable matchups for Towns in the frontcourt. Adding Davis bolsters the team’s interior defense and rebounding, while presenting a consistent third star alongside Brunson and Towns, something the Knicks have struggled to find since bringing in the All-Star big man from Minnesota.

