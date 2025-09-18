NBA Mock Trade: Philadelphia 76ers Send Paul George To Memphis Grizzlies
The Philadelphia 76ers are entering the 2025-25 season with the 12th-highest salary allocation mark in the NBA. A huge reason for the team’s massive payout is Paul George’s $51.6 million cap hit for the upcoming season.
Following a significantly underwhelming first season in Philadelphia, Paul George has been brought up in trade rumors throughout the offseason. George was widely expected to be moved in a package with Philadelphia’s No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but the front office elected to stick and pick V.J. Edgecombe.
Entering the season, the 76ers could struggle to move the nine-time All-Star given his massive salary for the upcoming year, but the Memphis Grizzlies should consider pulling off a trade to bring in George to fill a massive need on the wing. Here’s a mock trade to send George to Memphis:
Philadelphia 76ers-Memphis Grizzlies Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact
Philadelphia 76ers receive Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Brandon Clarke, John Konchar, Cedric Coward, 2028 first-round pick
Memphis Grizzlies receive Paul George, 2030 second-round pick (via POR)
In this trade, Philadelphia’s front office mortgages another potential season of regression from its second-highest paid player for a crop of veteran assets and a future first-rounder from Memphis. Paul George’s deal proved to be one of the worst in the NBA last season, as the 35-year-old averaged 16.2 points per game, shooting 43% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range.
Philadelphia takes a step back from its win-now mentality, shifting its focus to the young core of Edgecombe, Jared McCain and Tyrese Maxey. With a healthy Joel Embiid, this core could elevate the 76ers to a competitive playoff team with cap flexibility across its new four players as opposed to George’s remaining $162 million on his deal.
Memphis, on the other hand, fills a massive need on the wing following the loss of Desmond Bane in a trade with the Orlando Magic earlier in the summer. Though George showed signs of regression for a banged-up Sixers squad last season, he could find his stride in an improved situation in Memphis.
From a fantasy basketball standpoint, George’s fantasy stock could improve following a trade to Memphis alongside two proven All-Star caliber teammates in Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. He’s still the third-scoring option in his offense, but his efficiency projects to rebound with a reduced workload.
Why The 76ers Make The Trade
George’s 2024-25 performance presents plenty of reason for the 76ers to explore a trade. In his 15th season, George’s play was a shell of his 2023-24 display on a salary nearly $5 million richer than that of his ninth All-Star campaign.
The deal gives Philadelphia two proven veteran contributors in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Brandon Clarke, along with a valuable pick in 2028.
The trade also opens up scoring responsibility for a developing scorer in Edgecombe, who the 76ers are looking to progress on the offensive end. Philadelphia is likely out of the playoff hunt for the upcoming season as Embiid and McCain work their way back from injury, but could wipe a hideous $51 million salary off its books.
Why The Grizzlies Make The Trade
A new role in Memphis could easily make George’s salary look like a steal, given the package the Grizzlies forfeited. A favorable trade helps the front office bring in a medium-risk, high-reward third option behind its two All-Stars, while filling the void left by Bane on the wing.
The Grizzlies’ trio of George, Morant and Jackson Jr. could help the club compete in a crowded Western Conference with plenty of viable contributors surrounding the star core.
George could easily bounce back with or without a change of scenery, but the Grizzlies could capitalize on a low price tag for the future Hall-of-Famer to bolster their title hopes while the team’s championship window remains open.