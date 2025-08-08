NBA Mock Trade: Pistons Acquire Domantas Sabonis From Kings For Tobias Harris Package
The Detroit Pistons have arrived, and they are here to stay. After being bottom feeders from 2019-2023, finishing no higher than the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference, the team finally broke through last season, finishing as the No. 6 seed, making the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season, where they squeaked in as the 8th seed.
This newfound success was largely due to fourth-year man and 2021 first overall pick Cade Cunningham. Cunningham broke through and finished with a stat line of 26.1 points per game, 9.1 assists, 6.1 rebounds, on 46.9 percent shooting, leading to his first All-Star selection this season. Jaden Ivey finished with a stat line of 17.6 points per game, 4.0 assists, and 4.1 rebounds on 46 percent shooting.
Now that the Pistons have made the playoffs with this new young core, they will look to sustain this success. How will they do it? In this scenario, they acquire a former All-Star, Domantas Sabonis. Here's what a potential trade could look like.
Detroit Pistons-Sacramento Kings NBA Mock Trade:
Kings Acquire:
Tobias Harris
Ronald Holland II
Jalen Duren
2026 1st round pick
2029 1st round pick
Pistons Acquire:
Domantas Sabonis
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Pistons
The Pistons are looking to take the next step as a franchise and become legitimate title contenders. The acquisition of Sabonas, who had a stat line of 19.1 points per game, 6.0 assists, and 13.9 rebounds on 59 percent shooting, could be just what they need.
He provides a strong basketball IQ and a physical rebounding presence that fits right in with the Pistons' play style. He would provide an upgrade in whatever role they put him in, as he has experience playing both the power forward and center positions.
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Kings
The Kings finished last season as the 9th seed in the Western Conference with a record of 40-42. Outside of their 2022-2023 record of 48-34 that led them to the third seed in the Western Conference, it feels like the Kings have been stuck in purgatory. They are a franchise that seemingly continues to shoot themselves in the foot, with examples including trading away superstars Tyrese Haliburton and DeAaron Fox for subpar returns.
This trade allows the Kings to once again hit the reset button and acquire a combination of picks, young talent, and veteran leadership, hoping that this time it leads to more sustained success.
This trade seemingly has the potential to reshape the future of both franchises and hopefully lead to playoff success. Something that the Kings haven’t hidden in their franchise's history, and the Pistons haven’t had since the early 2000s