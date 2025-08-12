NBA Mock Trade: Raptors Acquire Derrick White From Celtics For RJ Barrett
The Boston Celtics are in search mode this offseason, attempting to make up for the loss of superstar Jayson Tatum. Tatum suffered a torn Achilles on May 12th, 2025, during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, leaving him out for the majority, if not all of the 2025- 2026 season.
With this loss, the Celtics could look to blow up the team and trade one of their key players, Derrick White. Although White has been a critical part of the team's success in the past, the Celtics could use the Tatum injury as an opportunity to get younger and more athletic while still keeping the superstar duo of Tatum and Brown together in the long term.
A trade for RJ Barrett could be just what the C’s need. The former 3rd overall pick of the Knicks just turned 25 in June, as opposed to Derrick White, who just turned 31 in July. Barrett could give the Celtics more wing depth and a chance to unlock his potential, something he hasn’t had a chance to fully reach since entering the league in 2019.
The Celtics could also use this as an opportunity to give their young guys a chance to get more minutes. Specifically, rising star Payton Pritchard. Pritchard, 27, has ascended each season as a pro, most recently with his stat line of 14.3 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.6 rebounds on 47.2 percent shooting. This resulted in Prtichard earning Sixth Man of the Year award honors in 2024.
What could a potential White for Barrett swap look like?
Boston Celtics- Toronto Raptors NBA Mock Trade:
Raptors Acquire:
Derrick White
Celtics Acquire:
RJ Barrett
2026 1st round pick
2028 1st round pick
A potential third team may be needed in this deal in an effort to balance the salaries and allow this trade to go through.
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Raptors:
The Raptors are coming off a 30-52 season in which they missed the playoffs and finished as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference. In this trade, they acquire White, who received NBA defensive 2nd team honors twice in 2023 and 2024, as well as bringing championship experience and veteran leadership. This is something that Toronto has been lacking since trading Pascal Siakam to the Pacers in the 2023-2024 season.
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Celtics:
The Celtics are looking to continue the success they have had in recent seasons, including winning the NBA title at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season. They must now do this in a different way without their superstar Jayson Tatum, while also having an eye towards the future. This trade allows them to acquire a young player in RJ Barrett, along with some draft capital to better set themselves for this season and beyond.
Fantasy Basketball Implications:
RJ Barrett could be a potential big winner in this deal, at least in the upcoming season. He joins an established winning culture where he can slot right in and attempt to make up for the scoring Tatum leaves behind. As for White, look for him to continue to be a solid fantasy contributor as he attempts to bring the Raptors back to the playoffs.