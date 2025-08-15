NBA Mock Trade: Raptors Deal Immanuel Quickley To Grizzlies For Ja Morant
Since entering the league, Ja Morant has been one of the most captivating players both on and off the court. The Grizzlies drafted him second overall in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Murray State. He has shown great success on the court, but that sometimes gets overshadowed by his questionable actions off the court.
On the court, he is a two-time NBA All-Star, 2019 Rookie of the Year, and he has finished in the top 12 in MVP voting twice. In his six NBA seasons, he has a combined stat line of 22.6 points per game,7.4 assists, and 4.7 rebounds.
Off the court, Morant has been involved in several incidents. These incidents include:
- Flashing a gun on an Instagram live, leading to an 8-game suspension
- A second video of him with a gun resulted in a 25-game suspension
- An Alleged assault where he was accused of punching a teenager during a pickup basketball game at his home
- Accused of threatening a security guard at a mall
- Morant's friends allegedly threatened Indiana Pacers staff with a red laser, assumed to be attached to a gun, following a game
It's safe to say Morant's time in the NBA has been a mixed bag. If the Grizzlies decide to get rid of his services, let's take a look at what a potential trade might look like.
Memphis Grizzlies- Toronto Raptors NBA Mock Trade:
Grizzlies Acquire:
Immanuel Quickley
Ochai Agbaji
2027 1st round pick
2028 2nd round pick
Raptors Acquire:
Ja Morant
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Raptors:
The Raptors are a young, talented team that is lacking the superstar ability to get them over the hump. Ja Morant provides that. He would bring his next-level athleticism and explosiveness on both sides of the ball. He is also known for his high-flying dunks and acrobatics on offense, and his speed and athleticism allow him to quickly close out on defenders and reject baskets at the rim on defense. He would team up with young studs RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes and attempt to make Toronto a contender once again.
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Grizzlies:
The Ja Morant saga in Memphis has been a roller coaster to say the least. Although one of the most talented players in the league, he can be a headache at times. The Grizzlies decide to ship him for young talent and draft picks. Quickley, a former 1st round pick, 25th overall by the Knicks in 2020, provides strong shooting ability along with excellent playmaking skills. On defense, he particularly excels at on-ball defense. Agbagi, another former 1st rounder drafted 14th overall by the Cavaliers in 2022, provides strong upside as a " 3 and D" player will look to continue to unlock his potential with Memphis.
Fantasy Basketball Implications:
IQ is the biggest winner in this deal. With Morant gone from Memphis, he immediately steps in and becomes the number one scoring option for the Grizzlies. Agbagi will be competing with veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for starting minutes as he continues to develop his game, and we can expect more of the same from Ja Morant as long as he’s able to stay on the court.