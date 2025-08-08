NBA Mock Trade: Raptors Deal RJ Barrett To Chicago Bulls For Patrick Williams
NBA trade talk is still in full swing as we inch closer to the start of the 2025 - 2026 regular season. One of the top names swirling in the rumor mill is Toronto Raptors shooting guard RJ Barrett. It doesn't sound like the Raptors are desperate to move on from him, but they are willing to move him for players that better fit what they are trying to do in Toronto. While Barrett isn't a superstar, he's a very solid player who can have a significant impact on a good team and help them win.
One team that could go after him and has the pieces to get him is the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls have been involved in a lot of trade rumors because they have pieces to move and are a team looking to make that jump from a team fighting to make the playoffs every year to a team making the playoffs and making noise when they get there.
It would likely take a package of players and picks to get Barrett, but that shouldn't be an issue for Chicago. Two players they could move in a deal for Barrett are Patrick Williams and Jevon Carter. They could add in draft capital to close the deal.
Chicago Bulls - Toronto Raptors NBA Mock Trade
Bulls Receive
G - RJ Barrett
Raptors Receive
F - Patrick Williams
G - Jevon Carter
First Round Pick
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Bulls
The Bulls add Barrett, who would immediately step in and be one of their best players. He's a huge offensive upgrade over both Williams and Carter. While somehow adding a superstar is always the ideal outcome, Barrett is a player who could help this team make a big jump in a wide-open Eastern Conference.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Raptors
Barrett is a good player, but he isn't necessarily the best fit in Toronto. Williams and Carter can slot in this season while the Raptors also add a first-round pick and get out from under Barrett's contract, which is almost $10 million more annually than what Williams is making. Carter is on a very tradable contract that expires after this upcoming season. So this move would give them both assets and much more financial flexibility.
Fantasy Basketball Impact
This trade wouldn't drastically change anyone's fantasy value unless one of the teams does something unexpected with the pieces. We don't see the Raptors making Carter a key starter or Barrett suddenly becoming a ball-dominant high-volume shooter, so while things would obviously change a bit, we don't see any seismic shifts in the fantasy landscape coming from this deal.