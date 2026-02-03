NBA Mock Trade: Kings Acquire Jrue Holiday from Trail Blazers in Package Including Former All-Star

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, Jrue Holiday stands out as one of the most valuable veterans who could realistically change a team’s trajectory. In this mock trade scenario, Holiday lands with a rebuilding Sacramento Kings squad searching for stability, leadership, and a clear on-court identity. A championship winner and perennial All-Defensive presence, Jrue brings elite perimeter defense, steady playmaking, and a level of professionalism that can instantly raise the floor of a young roster.

For Sacramento, acquiring Holiday wouldn’t be about making a win-now push, but about accelerating development and setting a standard for the future. His ability to organize an offense, defend the opposing team’s best guard, and mentor young talent would provide structure during a critical phase of the rebuild. With that in mind, let’s take a look at what it would realistically take for the Kings to acquire Jrue Holiday’s services at the trade deadline.

Sacramento Kings - Portland Trail Blazers NBA Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Kings Acquire:

Jrue Holiday

Trail Blazers Acquire:

DeMar DeRozan

Maxime Raynaud

Holiday’s fantasy value would likely tick up slightly or remain stable. On a rebuilding Kings team, Jrue would see strong minutes and increased on-ball responsibility, boosting his assists, steals, and usage.

DeRozan would see a fantasy bump, especially in points leagues. As one of Portland’s primary scoring options with Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe, his usage rate and shot volume would rise, leading to strong outputs in points, free throws, and assists.

Raynaud remains a deep-league or dynasty stash. In the short term, his minutes would be inconsistent, limiting redraft value. However, in dynasty formats, his opportunity to earn rotation minutes behind a thinner frontcourt could increase his long-term appeal as a rebounding and stretch big.

Why The Kings Make The Trade

Jan 23, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) changes directions against Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) during the first half at Moda Center. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

From Sacramento’s perspective, swapping DeMar DeRozan and Maxime Raynaud for Jrue Holiday is less about star power and more about direction and fit. DeRozan’s high-usage, midrange-heavy game is built to help teams win immediately, but for a rebuilding Kings roster, it can stunt development by taking the ball out of young players’ hands and masking long-term issues.



Holiday, by contrast, impacts games without needing volume touches, bringing elite point-of-attack defense, high-level decision-making, and championship-tested leadership that helps establish a defensive identity and winning habits.



While Raynaud offers developmental upside, Jrue provides something rebuilding teams rarely have: a steady on-court mentor whose professionalism accelerates growth across the roster.

Just as importantly, Holiday maintains strong trade value and roster flexibility moving forward, giving Sacramento options as the rebuild evolves, whereas DeRozan’s value is more system- and role-dependent.

Why The Trail Blazers Make The Trade

Jan 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If Portland’s goal is to make a playoff push, swapping Jrue Holiday for DeMar DeRozan and Maxime Raynaud can be justified as a move that prioritizes immediate offensive firepower and roster balance.



While Holiday provides elite defense and leadership, the Trail Blazers may already have ball-handlers and perimeter defenders in place, making his skill set somewhat redundant.



DeRozan, on the other hand, offers a reliable go-to scorer who can carry an offense late in games, generate efficient half-court scoring, and take pressure off younger players when possessions tighten, a crucial need for teams fighting for postseason positioning. His ability to draw fouls and create mismatches gives Portland a steady offensive engine it can lean on night-to-night.



Adding Raynaud supplies frontcourt depth and a developmental big who can contribute situational minutes while also serving as a longer-term upside piece.



In this scenario, Portland converts Holiday’s defensive value into a more balanced, offense-driven lineup better equipped to win close games and sustain a playoff push.

