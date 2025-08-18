NBA Mock Trade: Sacramento Kings Deal DeMar DeRozan to Hornets for LaMelo Ball
Things have become a little more quiet around six-time All-Star small forward DeMar DeRozan on the trade front. But trade rumors were swirling around DeRozan during the NBA Draft season, and a deal from the Sacramento Kings before 2025-26 is still possible.
Maybe even a really big trade is possible.
Following the saying "go big, or go home," I explored the biggest potential blockbuster deals this summer involving DeRozan. The one that's in the realm of possibility that would cause the biggest waves is the small forward going to the Charlotte Hornets in a package for point guard LaMelo Ball.
Let's explore what a potential DeRozan trade to the Hornets for Ball could look like before the 2025-26 regular season.
Sacramento Kings-Charlotte Hornets Mock Trade
Sacramento Kings receive point guard LaMelo Ball and small forward Daquan Jeffries.
Charlotte Hornets receive small forward DeMar DeRozan, shooting guard Malik Monk, point guard Keon Ellis, and two-first-round picks.
For this hypothetical trade, I used a proposal from Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey as a basis. Bailey suggested DeRozan and Monk go to Charlotte with two first-round picks for Ball. To provide even more intrigue, I added a player from each team to the trade.
With my deal, the two teams would exchange point guards and small forwards. Charlotte would then receive a shooting guard and the draft picks to balance the trade.
In Bailey's proposal, one of Sacramento's first-round picks was top-5 protected.
Why This Trade Makes Sense for Kings
Sacramento should be interested in this deal because it would retool the team's roster on the fly. The Kings would get younger and acquire the player with the most upside in the trade -- Ball.
The former All-Star point guard could replace Dennis Schroder in the starting lineup, moving Schroder into Ellis' bench role. Jeffries would start at small forward for Sacramento instead of DeRozan.
The Kings have won fewer games than the previous season the past two years. In 2024-25, they dipped below the .500 mark, finishing ninth in the Western Conference with a 40-42 mark.
Teams heading in the wrong direction should always welcome change.
Why This Trade Makes Sense for Hornets
For the Hornets, trading Ball would be all about the future. That's strange to suggest because DeRozan and Monk are on expiring contracts, and DeRozan just turned 36 years old.
But taking on those players with expiring deals should be worth it to Charlotte to acquire two first-round picks. The Hornets will also have the opportunity to flip DeRozan or Monk for more draft capital in another trade, probably during the season at the deadline.
Losing Ball would hurt but the point guard has played at least 55 games only once in five NBA seasons.
Fantasy Basketball Implications
It's been three years since Ball made the NBA All-Star team. Injuries are a big reason why. Ball hasn't played more than 47 games in a season since 2021-22.
But in 47 games during 2024-25, Ball experienced a career-high 25.2 points per game. His efficiency decreased, but behind a greater shot volume, he posted at least 24 points per game in a season for the first time.
Ball's averages in the assist and rebound categories have declined the past two years. But the small sample because of injuries could be misleading. Ball would also likely have an opportunity for more assists and rebounds in Sacramento with a better roster.
Maybe Ball doesn't score as much, but perhaps his efficiency bounces back with less defensive attention on him every possession.
DeRozan and Monk could see greater shot volume in Charlotte, leading to more value. Monk is coming off his career best of 17.2 points per game.
But similar to what Ball has experienced, DeRozan and Monk could each struggle in other categories if they don't get much help in Charlotte.