NBA Mock Trade: Sacramento Kings Land Andrew Wiggins From Miami Heat
Andrew Wiggins trade rumors have been floating around all summer.
While a Miami Herald report said in July that Wiggins is expected to begin the season with the Heat, it's still worth exploring what potential trade packages would make sense.
Wiggins only played 17 games in Miami and also is going into what potentially could be the final year of his contract. He has a $30 million player option for 2026-2027 that he would probably end up declining to get a bigger, multi-year deal. An expiring contract makes it more prone he gets dealt, unless the Heat believe he will be there for the long haul.
The Sacramento Kings could be a good fit for Wiggins. Let's take a look at a hypothetical Wiggins trade to the Kings.
Miami Heat - Sacramento Kings Mock Trade
Sacramento Kings Receive:
Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat Receive:
Keegan Murray, Malik Monk and a first-round pick
The Kings bring Wiggins in to join Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Domontas Sabonis in a high-powered offense. Wiggins averaged 19 PPG with the Heat and has averaged 18 PPG for his career. The trade would give the Kings a chance to compete in 2025-2026 and then potentially have the money come off the books if he opts out.
The Heat were reportedly open to getting an instant-impact player and a first-round pick in a deal for Wiggins. They would get that in this deal landing Monk and Murray and getting the pick they want.
They would also move on from Malik Monk's contract in the deal, who is owed just under $19 million in 2025-2026, $20 million in 2026-2027 and has a player option in 2027-2028 for $21.5 million. The 27-year-old has had an impressive career thus far, averaging a career-high 17.2 PPG and 5.6 APG last year in a breakout season. Monk would likely be a sixth man though.
Keegan Murray is an expiring $11 million contract this season and likely is going to see a major pay increase next summer. So the Heat would get Monk for a few years under control and a year of Murray, which gives them a three-point shooter to join Tyler Herro and company. With the loss of Duncan Robinson, the Heat could really use a three-point specialist to replace him and Murray would be that guy.
The Kings just did not flow last season adding DeRozan in the fold and a changing of the guards moving Murray and Monk to land Wiggins could end up working out for them to try and get back to where they were in 2022-2023 and 2023-2024, winning 48 and 46 games respectively.
This isn't a groundbreaking deal for both sides, but it's a change of scenery for all players that could help two teams that were fighting for spots in the play-in tournament.