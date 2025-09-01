NBA Mock Trade: Sacramento Kings Trade DeMar DeRozan To The Los Angeles Clippers
As the Sacramento Kings continue to navigate the offseason, all signs point to DeMar DeRozan hitting the trade market. While no official intentions of a trade have been announced, rumors continue to swirl around the veteran wing.
Sacramento struggled in DeRozan's first season, missing the playoffs after a Play-In loss versus the Dallas Mavericks. The Kings went on to fire head coach Mike Brown and could be gearing up to trade the veteran forward
The front office has had a difficult time offering DeRozan and trade talks, but the six-time All-Star has been linked to the Indiana Pacers, who are fresh off an NBA Finals appearance.
Still, another veteran-riddled playoff contender could emerge as a suitor for DeRozan: the Los Angeles Clippers.
Sacramento Kings-Los Angeles Clippers Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact
Sacramento Kings receive Cam Christie, 2032 first-round picks (Lottery Protected)
Los Angeles Clippers receive DeMar DeRozan
Why The Kings Make The Trade
The Kings are in an odd spot entering September of the 2025 offseason. Sacramento made an aggressive move to pair DeRozan and Zach LaVine with Domantas Sabonis last offseason, but the team struggled to hit its stride.
The move didn’t pay off as the Kings posted a 40-42 record and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season. With this trade, the Kings can reload with added depth, while being compensated with added draft capital down the line.
Kris Dunn and Bogdan Bogdanovic could step in and contribute to the rotation right away, or could be leveraged in a separate trade. Cam Christie could provide valuable depth for Sacramento's wing group, given the unit's lack.
With the Clippers, DeRozan would be a week-to-week starting candidate in fantasy, seeing his value take a significant hit alongside offensive juggernauts Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Still, he offers a solid mix of assists, rebounds and defensive output.
Why The Clippers Make The Trade
The Clippers have gone all-in once again after a surprising campaign last season. L.A. added Bradley Beal following his buyout from the Phoenix Suns and brought back franchise legend Chris Paul for his farewell tour after trading Norman Powell in a trade for John Collins.
Now, the Clippers add a complementary star to their core of Beal, Harden and Leonard with the help of DeRozan. The reloaded Clippers remain firmly in playoff contention with added star power to compete against some of the best teams in the league out West.
This season is all-in for L.A., as Harden and Leonard near the end of their respective careers, and Beal playing on a one-year deal.