NBA Mock Trade Sends Zion To Bucks, Karl-Anthony Towns to Pels, Giannis to Knicks
Going into the 2019 draft season, Zion Williamson was the most hyped prospect since LeBron James. He spent one season at Duke, where he averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game. This led him to receive several prestigious awards, including the Wooden Award, the Naismith Trophy, and the AP Player of the Year award.
He has not fulfilled that Lebron James prophecy so far. In his six seasons as a pro, he has played 30 games or fewer four times, including missing the entire 2021-2022 season. He has still shown flashes of greatness, however, receiving two All-Star appearances, finishing third in the Rookie of the Year voting while averaging 24.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in his career.
As the old saying goes in sports, the best ability is availability. And the Pelicans could be looking to find a player who will be on the court more often than Zion in exchange for his services. Let's take a look at what a potential three-team swap could look like, including several All-Star players.
Milwaukee Bucks- New York Knicks- New Orleans Pelicans NBA Mock Trade:
Bucks Acquire:
Zion Williamson
Kelly Olynyk
Pacome Dadiet
Tyler Kolek
2026 1st round pick (Via New Orleans)
2026 1st round pick (Via New York)
2026 1st round pick ( Via New York)
2027 1st round pick ( Via New Orleans)
2028 1st round pick ( Via New York)
Pelicans Acquire:
Karl Anthony Towns
Knicks Acquire:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Bucks:
The Bucks start their franchise rebuild with a slew of picks and a superstar player in need of a change of scenery. At just 25 years old, the sky is the limit for Zion. If Williamson can prove he can stay healthy for a full season, the Bucks could have their franchise cornerstone for years to come.
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Pelicans:
The Pelicans get an established All Star with fewer injury concerns than Zion. Towns provides a versatile offensive game, excelling as both a shooter and a passer, while also demonstrating excellent ball-handling skills.
Why This Trade Makes Sense For the Knicks:
The Knicks swap one superstar for another, but Giannis is a clear upgrade over Towns. He provides an upgrade both offensively and defensively, with his speed and more physical play style, while also bringing champion experience.
Fantasy Basketball Implications:
With a swap of three players all averaging over 24 points a game, there isn't much of a change in the fantasy basketball landscape. As long as all three All Stars stay healthy for their respective teams, they should all continue to put up similar numbers and continue to be dominant forces in the league and the fantasy world.