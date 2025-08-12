NBA Mock Trade: Spurs Acquire Lauri Markkanen In 3-Team Deal Including Devin Vassell
It’s NBA mock trade season, and we are looking for creative ways to make teams better. In this trade proposal, we selected three non-playoff teams from a season ago and devised a creative package to improve each team.
There has been recent trade speculation that the Toronto Raptors could be looking to move on from RJ Barrett to find a player who better fits their roster. Barrett is a highly skilled offensive player, but at times struggles on the defensive side. The Raptors could look to replace him with more of a two-way style of player.
There haven’t been as many rumors surrounding Devin Vassell and Lauri Markkanen, especially since Markkanen recently signed a five-year extension in 2024 with the Jazz worth nearly $238 million, and Vassell has been a mainstay with the Spurs over the last five seasons. But both teams should be open to making a move that will better their roster for the future. Let’s take a look at what a three-team trade would look like.
San Antonio Spurs-Utah Jazz-Toronto Raptors NBA Mock Trade:
Spurs Acquire:
Lauri Markkanen
Raptors Acquire:
Devin Vassell
Jazz Acquire:
RJ Barrett
Harrison Barnes
2026 1st round pick
2026 2nd round pick
2028 1st round pick
2029 1st round pick
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Jazz:
The Jazz are coming off a season where they finished 17-65, which was the worst record in the NBA. With little to no hope to contend in the near future, they swap Markkanen for a package including a slew of picks, a young slashing playmaker in RJ Barrett, and veteran Harrison Barnes to help balance the salaries, mentor the young guys, and potentially a piece the Jazz can look to flip in the future to continue their rebuild.
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Raptors:
In this deal, the Raptors trade for Vassell, who is known for his strong three-point shooting and impactful defense. Vassell would bring more than just his skill set to the Raptors; he would also bring his hard work and leadership skills. Vassell's teammate, Keldon Johnson, said:
“It does not surprise me when Devin makes shots. Because Devin is one of the hardest workers I know."
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Spurs:
In this deal, the Spurs go all in. Last season, they finished 13th in the Western Conference with a record of 34-48. This year, they have aspirations to be title contenders. By acquiring Markkanen, they create a high-scoring all-star trio, including De’Aaron Fox, Wemby, and Lauri.
Lauri has been busy this offseason, lighting it up for Team Finland with a 48-point career-high effort.
Fantasy Basketball impact:
This trade has an opportunity to affect the fantasy basketball landscape. Markkanen's stats may take a slight dip in value joining a talented Spurs team that has plenty of gifted scorers. Vassell may have more scoring opportunities with the Raptors as he will no longer be overshadowed by superstars. And RJ Barrett's stats may show a slight uptick as he will become the top scoring option for the Jazz.