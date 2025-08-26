NBA Mock Trade: Jazz Trade Lauri Markkanen to San Antonio Spurs
Forward Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz have completed just one season of the five-year extension he signed last August. The deal came with a one-year stipulation that the Jazz couldn't trade Markkanen during the 2024-25 season.
That silenced all trade rumors around the forward last summer. But the rumor mill is relentless. The potential for the Jazz to deal Markkanen before the 2025-26 campaign has begun a discussion point among pundits again.
That's the case despite the fact the Jazz have reiterated that they do not want to trade the forward.
ESPN's NBA insiders reported on July 15 that the Jazz don't intend to trade Markkanen.
"It would be too much to describe Markkanen as untouchable, but the Jazz still project the All-Star forward as a key player in their future core," wrote ESPN's insiders.
Some NBA pundits, though, saw the report as mixed messaging from the Utah organization.
"The Jazz would like us to know that the 28-year-old Markkanen is totally a cornerstone for the future, and that they're totally not trading him, but that he's also clearly not untouchable. Sure," wrote Bleacher Report's Dan Favale.
"Utah doesn't have to deal Markkanen right now. It also doesn't seem like he would demand a trade one-year after getting his windfall. This is a dynamic that will erode over a little more time."
The key part of Favale's analysis is "a little more time." It seems more likely than not that Markkanen will finish his contract with a different team. Yet, it's still true that a trade this offseason is probably not happening.
However, that doesn't mean we can't explore the hypothetical. Let's dive into what a Markkanen deal would look like if completed this summer.
Utah Jazz-San Antonio Spurs Mock Trade And Fantasy Basketball Implications
Utah Jazz receive small forward Keldon Johnson and four first-round picks.
San Antonio Spurs receive forward Lauri Markkanen.
There are several things of note on the trade proposal itself. There are likely to be several teams interested in Markkanen if he's available on the trade market or not "untouchable" with a deal or whatever one wants to call it.
I chose the Spurs because they were a team rumored to be interested in Markkanen last summer.
My trade proposal stemmed from a report from NBA insider's Brett Siegel in July 2024.
In this case, "multiple" is a vague word. That could mean two or perhaps as many as four.
If Utah actually takes the approach that Markkanen is "not untouchable" but part of the team's future, two first-rounders won't be enough. The Spurs, or any team, will have to overpay for Markkanen this summer.
Whether the first-rounders are unprotected or not will also influence whether the Jazz are potentially willing to part with Markkanen.
From a fantasy perspective, Markkanen's value has actually declined the past two seasons. He peaked at 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game during his All-Star campaign in 2022-23. During 2023-24, he posted 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest.
Then last season, Markkanen had 19 points and just 5.9 rebounds per game.
In San Antonio, Markkanen could see fewer opportunities. Center Victor Wembanyama and point guard De'Aaron Fox are set to return to be the focal points of the San Antonio offense.
If Markkanen could prove to be a hyper-efficient No. 3 option, he could score more than he did last season. But the forward likely has his most fantasy upside if he simply stays with the Jazz.
Johnson could see an increase in fantasy value, though, if traded to Utah. Johnson averaged 12.7 points and 4.8 rebounds while serving as a bench player in San Antonio last season.
After Utah parts with Markkanen, Johnson could start with the Jazz.
Why This Trade Makes Sense for Jazz
Again, the Jazz aren't likely to trade Markkanen this offseason. But it's not off the table. If it happens, then it's a clear sign Utah doesn't see Markkanen as part of the organization's long-term future.
It's possible the Jazz already recognize that but still want the forward to return for 2025-26. But the issue with that plan is Markkanen's trade value might be the highest it's ever going to get right now.
Why This Trade Makes Sense for Spurs
Trading four first-rounders for Markkanen is a significant risk for San Antonio. But the organization could be interested in the possibility because of the desire to begin winning in 2025-26.
The Spurs haven't made the postseason since 2018-19. That is, by far, the longest playoff drought in the team's history.
It's been a long rebuilding process. Acquiring Markkanen would expedite the rebuild.