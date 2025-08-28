NBA Mock Trade: Warriors Acquire Klay Thompson From Mavericks For Buddy Hield And Trayce Jackson-Davis
If you were an NBA fan from 2015 to 2022, you witnessed a top 5 NBA dynasty of all time, and the greatest dynasty of the 2000s. This dynasty, of course, was filled with all-star players, including Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, and Andrew Wiggins, to name a few, but none of these guys held a greater importance to the Golden State Warriors than the Iconic Splash Brothers Duo of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.
Teammates from 2011-2024, this duo is regarded by many to be the greatest backcourt in NBA history. A big reason for this, along with their championship accolades, is that they also hold both individual and combined shooting records. Some of these records include:
The most three pointers made in a season by a duo, and in a single game, Curry holds the record for most three pointers made in NBA history, along with Thompson holding the record for most 3 pointers made in a game (14), breaking the previous record by Steph Curry with 13.
There's no questioning that when this Splash Brothers duo is together, it is something special to witness. Although the pair has only been apart for one season from 2024-2025, it was a season to forget for both the Mavericks and the Warriors franchises. We created an NBA mock trade to reunite the Iconic Splash Bros so they can take another crack at a championship run.
Golden State Warriors- Dallas Mavericks NBA Mock Trade:
Warriors Acquire:
Klay Thompson
Mavericks Acquire:
Buddy Hield
Trayce Jackson-Davis
The biggest beneficiary of this trade is Klay Thompson. He reunites with the core of Steph Curry and Draymond Green, who won four titles together from 2015 to 2022. Although Klay isn’t the player he once was, now entering his age-35 season, he still has plenty left in the tank. His 39.1 percent 3-point percentage remains above the league average. Combine that with the chemistry he already has with Steph and Dray, and he should see a boost in numbers across the board.
As for Buddy Hield, he may see a slight dip in his stats. Assuming the Mavericks' new core of Kyrie Irving, Cooper Flagg, and Anthony Davis are all able to stay healthy, scoring opportunities could be hard to come by as Hield may be forced into a bench role.
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Warriors
The Warriors are searching for any way to unlock their championship magic just one more time. What better way to do that than to acquire a crucial piece to their success in 4 championship seasons in Klay Thompson. He would join Jimmy Butler, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green to formulate an aging all-star quartet hungry for a championship.
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Mavericks
The Mavericks are trying to balance being competitive while also building towards the future. This trade allows them to do both. They swap out a 35-year-old Thompson for a 32-year-old Hield, while also acquiring a young developmental piece in Trayce Jackson-Davis. These 2 players would join Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg, and Kyrie Irving in hopes of putting Dallas back on the map in the post-Luka Era.