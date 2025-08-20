NBA Mock Trade: Warriors Deal Jimmy Butler To The Celtics For An Anfernee Simons Package
The Golden State Warriors' dynasty is largely considered one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history. They dominated the league from 2015-2019, winning three titles in five years (2015, 2017, 2018) and even making the finals the two years they lost in that span ( 2016, 2019).
But those days seem to be over. They acquired Jimmy Butler last season to try to take one more crack at the title, but came up short. They finished with a 48-34 record, which was good for the 7th seed in the Western Conference, but lost in the conference semi-finals to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games. It will be extremely difficult to climb to the top of the mountain with an aging core, so the Warriors might look to sell off their assets and look to the future. Here's what a Jimmy Butler trade might look like.
Boston Celtics- Golden State Warriors NBA Mock Trade
Boston Celtics Acquire:
Jimmy Butler
2028 1st round pick
Warriors Acquire:
Anfernee Simons
Derrick White
A potential third team may be needed in this deal in an effort to balance the salaries and allow this trade to go through.
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Celtics
The Celtics, in the aftermath of the Jayson Tatum injury, are looking for a way to shake up their roster to remain competitive this season. By acquiring Jimmy Butler, they do just that. Jimmy Butler is a veteran and six-time All-Star who brings plenty of experience and will fit right into the Celtics culture.
Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Warriors
In this deal, the Warriors decide to get younger and sell high on Butler. Butler will turn 36 during the season, Steph Curry is 37, and Draymond Green is currently 35. Anfernee Simons, as he is only 26, looks to be the point guard of the future for the Warriors after Steph Retires, and Derrick White, at the age of 31, brings plenty of competitiveness for both the short and long term.
Fantasy Basketball Implications
In the aftermath of this trade, it will be curious to see how the Warriors deploy all of their guards, as they would now have Curry, Simons, White, and Podziemski. Also, with the departure of Butler, this directly leads to more minutes for the Warriors' young forward, Jonathan Kuminga. As for Butler, he should see plenty of scoring opportunities pairing with Celtics star Jaylen Brown.