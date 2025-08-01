NBA Mock Trade: Warriors Send Jonathan Kuminga To Kings For Malik Monk
It has become clear that Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors are destined to part ways after he reportedly turned down a $90 million offer from the team and has made it known to them that he wants out. According to ESPN's Marc Spears, his preferred destination is the Sacramento Kings.
"He wants to go, and the Kings are offering a starting spot: power forward, next to Keegan Murray, next to [Domantas] Sabonis," Spears said on Wednesday. "He's talked on a Zoom call with Scott Perry -- as you know, the GM; B.J. Armstrong, the assistant GM; and also with [Doug Christie], their head coach, so he's in, he wants to go there."
Kuminga wants to start and wants the ball in his hands more, and that's what the Kings are offering him. If this deal is going to get done, it would have to center around Malik Monk and draft picks, most likely.
Sacramento Kings - Golden State Warriors NBA Mock Trade
Kings Receive
F - Jonathan Kuminga
Warriors Receive
G - Malik Monk
Two First Round Picks
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Kings
They want Kuminga, and Kuminga wants to be there. The two sides have already discussed plans for him being the starter, and both sides believe in what the other is selling. He's a talented 22-year-old forward with a ton of upside and room to grow if he can get out from under Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler in Golden State. We have seen this story play out over and over again in the NBA when a great sixth man gets his chance to be the star and becomes a breakout superstar on his new team. That's what the Kings are hoping for here.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Warriors
The Warriors would have to get creative with this deal to make the money work and potentially add a third team in the mix, but it wouldn't be too difficult to get done. Kuminga has made it clear that he doesn't want to be there, so the Warriors are better off moving on. Why not get something for a talented young player while you can, instead of going through the year with a disgruntled player in a locker room that has already had its fair share of issues over the years? Mixing a disgruntled young player with Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green seems like a terrible mix. Moving on is the best option.
Fantasy Basketball Impact
Kuminga has a chance to develop into a star if he gets his shot to start on a new team. That's not a sure thing, but the potential is definitely there. He would skyrocket up draft boards for the upcoming season if this deal were to happen. It wouldn't have that big of an impact on any other players that we would project a drastic change in ADP or projected production.