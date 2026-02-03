NBA Mock Trade: Warriors Ship Jimmy Butler To Bucks To Land Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Golden State Warriors are making an aggressive push for two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The All-Star big man has been the center of trade rumors throughout the season, and it appears as though his time in Milwaukee could be coming to a close.

Recent reports have indicated the Golden State is willing to piece together a ‘godfather’ package, including a plethora of draft capital. Monitoring the team’s trade candidates, Jimmy Butler could be included in a deal, considering the similarity between his and Antetokounmpo’s yearly salaries.

The Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors are the two teams best positioned to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks THIS deadline, per @TheSteinLine. pic.twitter.com/E06rh4AelZ — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) February 3, 2026

Butler has been linked to a myriad of potential trades after suffering a season-ending injury back in January. With just one year left on his deal after this season, he’s viewed as a coveted asset in the trade market and could help the Warriors retain the likes of Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski and Mosses Moody, several players who have been involved in potential packages for Antetokounmpo.

Leading up to his injury, Butler posted 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists over 38 games, shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point territory. With his days in the Bay potentially numbered, here’s a look inside a potential Butler-Antetokounmpo swap ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline:

Golden State Warriors-Milwaukee Bucks Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact

Jan 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) dribbles against the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter at Chase Center. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Golden State receives Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee receives Jimmy Butler, Gary Payton II, 2026 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick swap, 2028 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick swap, 2032 first-round pick

The proposed deal is centered around a Butler-Antetokounmpo swap, including a stockpile of draft picks for the 10-time All-Star. Golden State is set to mortgage a good chunk of their draft future to pair Antetokounmpo with Steph Curry, a pairing that could help propel the Warriors back to title contention. His brother also joins him on his new team, swapping salaries with the likes of Gary Payton II.

With the Warriors, Antetokounmpo would take over as Golden State’s primary scorer on the offensive end, allowing Curry to create open looks off the ball. His scoring and rebounding production will remain largely similar from a fantasy basketball standpoint, while his assist numbers could improve with greater talent around him. Fantasy managers could continue to rely on his stellar output throughout the season, as he works his way back from a calf strain, which will sideline him for the entire month.

Why The Warriors Make The Trade

Mar 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) meet after the game at the Chase Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Golden State has made its interest in Antetokounmpo known. The Warriors have emerged as one of his top suitors and are willing to mortgage the majority of their future draft considerations to pair the superstar big man with their future Hall-of-Famer in Curry. With the two former MVPs leading the way, Golden State would bolster its title odds and give the team a promising foundation for life following Curry’s retirement.

Why The Bucks Make The Trade

Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the game against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Rumors have continued to spiral around the Bucks ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Though Antetokounmpo has yet to formally request a trade, the big man expressed interest in working with the team to strike a potential deal that would move him out of Milwaukee. Through 47 games, the Bucks boast just an 18-29 record on the season, with the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference. The team will be forced into a full rebuild sooner than later, which doesn’t fit the MVP’s timeline. The proposed deal gives the team a plethora of draft picks to set them up for the future.

