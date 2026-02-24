NBA MVP Race: Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic Chase Glory as Elite Fantasy Basketball Items

The MVP race is beginning to heat up as the NBA nears the final 25% of its season. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the favoritism, he is no sure thing to get it done, especially amid injury. With the race reeling back into tense competition, it becomes anyone's game. When reviewing these high-caliber players, we can identify who is trending in the right direction towards that award, rather than away from it. These are the top 5 MVP candidates at this very moment.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

A (-145) favorite, Gilgeous-Alexander is out for another one or two weeks, which really opens up this race. He has performed to expectations this season, averaging 31.8 points per game — 2nd-best in the NBA. Once Gilgeous-Alexander is back from injury, his output shall not be clouded. He will remain as one of the three best fantasy basketball assets out there. Technically, he is a buy-low, but mostly untouchable in fantasy basketball.

2. Nikola Jokic

He may have missed a bunch of games, but Jokic is too good at basketball to shy away from the MVP race. The sportsbooks have Jokic at 3/1 to win the award. He is averaging 28.8 points per game (6th), 12.5 rebounds per game (1st), and 10.5 assists per game (1st). Jokic is one of three players ever to average a triple-double.

Despite playing 42 games, he is the best player in the NBA. He very well trends towards winning the award, rather than away from it. However, Jokic can only miss one more game before he loses eligibility.

3. Cade Cunningham

Cunningham trends upwards for one key reason — games played. Jokic likely wins this award over Gilgeous-Alexander if he maintains 65+ game eligibility. However, he treads the waters with that rule. This can elevate Cunningham with Gilegous-Alexander out to injury.

While Cunningham's fantasy basketball status remains solid, it shows no trend. Rather, he is simply a good bet at 6/1 to win MVP. Gilgeous-Alexander has played 49 games; he must play another 16, as his team has 26 left, and he is likely to be out for four to 74 more games, if not more.

On the season, Cunningham is averaging 25.3 points per game (13th) and 9.8 assists per game (2nd). The numbers are not quite MVP-worthy, but he may fall into the award category.

4. Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyama is consistently one of the best players in fantasy basketball. Nothing will change in that regard, and he is an amazing dynasty player that you will roster for years to come.

There's a strong case to be made that Wembanyama deserves the MVP award over Cunningham, particularly if injuries influence the discussion. With averages of 24.2 points per game (18th), 11.3 rebounds per game (4th), and 3.1 blocks per game, Wembanyama's performance certainly sets him apart and makes him a compelling candidate for the award.

5. Luka Doncic

Doncic may very possibly miss the 65-game minimum, which is part of why he’s at 45/1 to win the award, despite numbers that match well with Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic. He needs to play in 21 of the Lakers' 25 remaining games. Given he's played 70 or more games only once since his rookie season and has appeared in just 68% of games over the last two seasons, reaching that threshold seems unlikely. However, if he stays healthy, there's still a chance he can make a strong push.

The season stats for Doncic are 32.8 points per game (1st), 7.7 rebounds per game (26th), and 8.5 assists per game (3rd). His field goal percentage ranks at 47.1% (77th).

