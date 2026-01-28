NBA Rookie Stock Watch: Cedric Coward Surging, Cooper Flagg Takes Hit

First-year players throughout the NBA are making an immense impact on fantasy basketball. While some of these rookies were dealt high expectations due to their draft positioning, other high-profile rookies have emerged after flying into the season under the radar.

Regardless of path coming into the season, these rookies have sustained notable production, catching the attention of fantasy basketball managers. The Rookie of the Year race continues to heat up as first-year players continue to grow and find their footing at the highest level. Here is a fantasy stock watch of four highly touted rookies:

Cooper Flagg’s Stock Takes Slight Hit Amid Ankle Injury

Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) runs back up the court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the game at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg has been the ROY favorite throughout his rookie campaign. He’s remained largely consistent throughout his first season, averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.0 stocks per game, shooting 47.3% from the field. Fantasy managers have noticed a slight hit in Flagg’s production over his last several games as he continues to manage a lingering ankle issue. The rookie’s status for Wednesday night’s game remains up in the air, potentially marking his third absence over the last six games. Without stable availability, Flagg’s production has wavered, posting 25.0 fantasy points over his last four games, a noticeable dip from his 36.4-point average on the season.

Derik Queen Struggles Amid Shooting Slump

Jan 25, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) shoots in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

After a stellar month in December, New Orleans Pelicans rookie big man Derik Queen has hit a slump as January comes to a close. Over his last three games, Queen is averaging 7.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting just 30.7% from the field during that span. Queen’s fantasy output has taken a sizable hit over his recent slump, averaging just 17.6 fantasy points, which has been inconsistent, considering his 30.1-point average over the course of the season. Queen will get back on track as the season continues to progress, but his recent shooting struggles are worth noting for fantasy managers who have relied on his production throughout the course of the year.

Jeremiah Fears Surging To Close January

Jan 14, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears (0) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

While his teammate has endured his share of recent struggles, fellow Pelicans rookie Jeremiah Fears has ignited a recent surge. Fears has suited up in all 49 games to this point of the season, offering encouraging availability while other star rookies deal with their share of injuries as All-Star break approaches. Over his last four games, Fears has eclipsed his fantasy scoring average three times, offering valuable two-way production to overcome inconsistent scoring numbers. During that stretch, Fears has posted 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 stocks per game, eclipsing 23.0 points in three different games.

Cedric Coward Continues Gradual Rise

Jan 11, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) shoots for three during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Cedric Coward entered the league as one of the older players in his class. His additional collegiate experience has helped him get out to a fast start in his first season, averaging 13.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 41 games this season. Over his last seven games, Coward has improved his numbers to 14.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, adding 1.3 stocks per game. His expanded production has translated to fantasy, where he’s averaged 26.4 fantasy points per contest during such a span.

Read More Fantasy On SI News