2025 NBA Draft: Live Fantasy and Reality Grades
We all know where Cooper Flagg is headed.
And we’re pretty darn sure we know where Dylan Harper is going.
As for V.J. Edgecombe, Ace Bailey, Kon Knueppel, and the rest of the stars-in-waiting from the 2025 NBA draft class ? Well, that’s what we in the sportswriting industry refer to as A Big, Fat TBD.
However it shakes out, tonight’s NBA Draft promises to be, in a word, nuts, for both hoops fans and fantasy players—and Fantasy Sports On SI will be with you every step of the way.
Come on back to his very page at 8:00 ET for live, up-to-the-minute analysis on each first round selection by Fantasy Sports On SI’s Alan Goldsher.
Alan will drop his takes on each pick from both a fantasy and on-court perspective—and we all know that in terms of a rookie’s impact, the divide between fake hoops and a real hoops is a big one.
So bookmark this page, and as soon as NBA Commish Adam Silver steps to the podium and announces that the Dallas Mavericks are on the clock, let the reloading begin!