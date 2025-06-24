2025 NBA Lottery Mock Draft 3.0…With 2 Nutty Trade Scenarios
The NBA mock drafts you see today barely resemble the NBA mock drafts you saw last week.
Which barely resemble the ones you saw the week before.
Which barely resemble the ones you saw the week before.
You can blame the blockbuster trades. You can blame the whims of easily-distracted general managers.
Today, however, you can blame this guy.
Over the last few weeks, I’ve dropped some wild trade scenarios on Fantasy on SI:
Now I can’t incorporate all three of those cray-cray deals into my final 2025 lottery-only mock, but I can use a a couple of them. And if the GMs in question take my advice, Wednesday night look a little somethin’ like this:
1) Dallas Mavericks
Cooper Flagg, F, Duke
No brainer. Done deal. Locked and loaded. Next.
TRADE
San Antonio Spurs receive
- Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics receive
- Stephon Castle
- Devin Vassell
- San Antonio’s 2025 first-round pick (2)
- San Antonio’s 2026 first-round pick (lottery protected)
2) Boston Celtics
Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers
Grabbing Harper and acquiring San Antonio’s young’uns will give the C’s a chance to move Jrue Holiday and/or Derrick White, kicking off a massive (and probably much needed) reboot.
They get wildly younger, and will be ready to roll when Jayson Tatum—who, if all goes well with his rehab, will be just 27 when he gets back to the court—returns to health.
3) Philadelphia 76ers
V.J. Edgecombe, G, Baylor
The Sixers could use a wing or a power forward, but it’ll be too hard to pass up an electric prospect like Edgecombe. Adding him to the Tyrese Maxey/Jared McCain backcourt would give Philly a legit scary guard rotation, and if Joel Embiid is good to go, look out.
TRADE
Chicago Bulls receive
Grant Williams
- Wendell Moore Jr.
- Charlotte’s 2025 first-round draft pick (4)
Charlotte Hornets receive
- Coby White
- Jevon Carter
- Chicago Bulls 2025 first-round draft pick (12)
4) Chicago Bulls
Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers
This helps the Bulls so darn much. Moving on from Coby White clears up their point guard logjam, Bailey fills a major need on the wing, and who knows, maybe they’ll even be able to get rid of Patrick Williams and his absurd contract.
5) Utah Jazz
Tre Johnson, G, Texas
Johnson is worthy of a top-three pick, so if Utah can grab him at five, they’ll be super-happy, especially considering that’ll enable them to dangle Collin Sexton.
6) Washington Wizards
Kon Knueppel, G, Duke
Best player available, baby. I’m a fan, and could see him being the kind of guy two or three teams ultimately kick themselves for passing on.
7) New Orleans Pelicans
Khaman Maluach, C, Duke
The raw center has been climbing up mocks for weeks now, and a team in transition like the Pellies can afford to be patient during his marination.
8) Brooklyn Nets
Jeremiah Fears, G, Okahoma
The Nets would love to get D’Angelo Russell and his silly deal off the books. Bringing Fears into the building will soften the blow…that isn’t really a blow.
9) Toronto Raptors
Carter Bryant, F, Arizona
Bryant isn’t the sexiest option in the lottery, but the Raps could use some athleticism and defensive prowess, and the former Wildcat gives them just that.
10) Phoenix Suns
Derik Queen, C, Maryland
Without Kevin Durant in the mix, the Suns have to rebuild their paint squad. Queen has the oomph to be a day one starter and noisemaker.
11) Portland Trail Blazers
Noa Essengue, F, France
The Blazers are more than set at the guard and center positions, and the Frenchman is the most intriguing wing left on the board. If he’s as good as advertised, a postseason berth could be a thing in Portlandia sooner than later.
12) Charlotte Hornets
Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina
Since our deal with the Bulls brought Coby White back to his college state of North Carolina, the Bugs can go big. CMB is one of the safer options at the lower end of the lottery, and Charlotte isn’t in a position to take a major swing.
13) Atlanta Hawks
Danny Wolf, C, Michigan
Atlanta is about to have a Clint Capela-sized hole in the paint, so Wolf would have the opportunity to make an immediate impact.
14) San Antonio Spurs
Kasparas Jakučionis, G, Illinios
If the Spurs can walk away from this draft with Jaylen Brown and Jakucionis, Mr. Wemby will be a happy, happy dude.
More Fantasy Sports On SI News:
- Celtics in Crisis: This Wild NBA Draft Night Trade Scenario Could Fix Boston After Jayson Tatum Injury