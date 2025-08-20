NBA Mock Trade: Chicago Bulls Trade Nikola Vučević to Miami Heat
Things have quieted down around Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević since the early part of the summer when trade rumors were swirling around the center.
Ironically, the possibility of Vučević getting trade entered the news cycle again Wednesday when the center addressed the summer of rumors. No trade, though, appears imminent for Chicago's top rebounder.
“The Bulls’ GM [Marc Eversley] had contacted me after all the rumors about me, confirmed that nothing was true and that everything we had said to each other after the season was still relevant. I knew it but it’s always nice when your GM contacts you to tell you," Vučević told NBC Sports' Kurt Helin.
“There are always rumors. Most of them are false. It’s a bit of nonsense."
Unfortunately for Vučević, the fans love the nonsense. As the saying goes, give the people what they want.
On July 26, Fadeaway World's Siddhant Gupta named the Miami Heat one of four teams as a potential landing spot for Vučević this offseason. Let's explore what a Vučević trade to the Heat could look like if completed this offseason.
Chicago Bulls-Miami Heat Mock Trade
Chicago Bulls receive future first-round pick.
Miami Heat receive center Nikola Vučević.
Some trade proposals involving Nikola Vučević this summer have been rather simple. So, I followed suit.
Miami could give up a forward on its roster for Vučević. With the Chicago center, there would be less playing time available for the other Heat forwards. But Miami would be going for another deep playoff run with the acquisition of Vučević, so it might make more sense for the Heat to give up a draft pick.
The Bulls might prefer the first-round pick anyway over one or two depth forwards.
The pick will likely come with a few conditions such as top 5 protected.
Why This Trade Makes Sense for Bulls
Chicago is in rebuild mode. The organization is also rumored to be interested in dumping Vučević's salary. That rumor reached a peak in July when pundits suggested the Bulls could simply buy-out the center. Such a move would make Vučević a free agent.
It would make much more basketball sense for the Bulls to acquire a first-round pick or some other type of asset for Vučević.
It sounds like the center fully expects to start the season in Chicago. But with his expiring contract, it would be surprising if he isn't traded at least before the NBA trade deadline.
Why This Trade Makes Sense for Heat
Miami has been a perennial contender for an NBA title this decade. With Vučević, the Heat would bolster their frontcourt with a center who has averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds each of the past two seasons.
Vučević will turn 35 years old in October, so giving up a first-rounder for him hurts Miami's future. But the benefit over the next couple years could result in a championship run.
Fantasy Basketball Implications
Vučević could see a dip in volume if traded to the Heat. In the trade proposal I made, Miami didn't give up anything on its current roster to acquire the Bulls center.
Vučević would likely replace Kel'el Ware at center in Miami's starting lineup. But with Ware and power forward Bam Adebayo, he might not play as many minutes.
Of course, Vučević's efficiency could rise with a better team. The question, though, is how much more efficient can he be?
His average shot attempts per game dropped from 15.9 in 2023-24 to 14.2 in 2024-25. But Vučević saw his points per game average increase because he shot a career-best 53% last season.
If he doesn't repeat that and his shot volume stays around 14 or drops again with another team, Vučević could see a significant drop in scoring.