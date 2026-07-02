Nikola Vucevic Fantasy Basketball Value Elevates With Return To Magic In Free Agency

The NBA offseason continues to roll along, presenting a number of notable free agency signings on Wednesday. Among those signings was two-time All-Star big man Nikola Vucevic’s return to the Orlando Magic on a one-year deal, joining the likes of Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane.

Vucevic spent the back half of the 2025-26 season with the Boston Celtics after being traded from the Chicago Bulls at the trade deadline, sustaining solid production in his 15th NBA campaign. He averaged 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 64 games, shooting 49.3% from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range.

He appeared in 16 games down the stretch of last season for the Celtics, but was limited to 21.1 minutes per night in a vastly reduced role. In the playoffs, the veteran’s role shrank even more. He appeared in six games, but averaged just 19.0 minutes in Joe Mazzula’s rotation.

The No. 16 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft will look to close his career in Orlando, where he previously spent nine seasons, emerging as one of the Eastern Conference’s top bigs. The Magic entered the offseason looking to shore up their frontcourt after a third consecutive first-round exit in the postseason, and managed to bring back a franchise legend.

His move will have an immense impact on his fantasy basketball value, performing solidly last season prior to his trade. Let’s explore Vucevic’s fantasy outlook following his return to the Magic:

Nikola Vucevic Poised For Fantasy Basketball Bounce-Back With Return To Magic

Jan 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) drives to the basket against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Returning to Orlando, Vucevic could be primed to return to a starting role in Sean Sweeney’s rotation. He offers reliable floor-spacing, something that Wendell Carter Jr. struggled with during the team’s 2025-26 campaign, and has a proven track record of generating looks out of the post.

In the starting lineup, Vucevic should revert to his 16-point, eight-rebound averages, and will set a safe floor for assist production alongside the likes of Banchero, Bane, and Franz Wagner. He’ll see plenty of competition for looks, likely checking in behind each of the previously mentioned players on the offensive pecking order. Considering his 3-point production, though, he remains a quality scoring threat.

As the team is currently constructed, Vucevic sets a safe fantasy floor entering the new season. His ceiling remains relatively capped as a 16th-year veteran, but he’ll pour in consistent production, and should outperform his ADP early in the season.

The Magic likely won’t compete for a star-studded Eastern Conference, but present fantasy players with several reliable contributors, adding another in Vucevic.

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