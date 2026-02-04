The Oklahoma City Thunder have acquired Jared McCain from the Philadelphia 76ers in a move designed to add depth to their roster. McCain, a promising young guard, gives the Thunder another scoring and playmaking option as they look to contend this season.

For the 76ers, the trade provides future draft picks and roster flexibility as they continue to build for the long term. Let’s break down the fantasy impact of this trade for both McCain and the teams involved.

Oklahoma City Thunder - Philadelphia 76ers NBA Trade Details

Thunder Acquire:

Jared McCain

76ers Acquire:

2026 1st round pick

Three future 2nd round picks

Fantasy Impact On The Thunder

Jan 3, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) drives past New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder have acquired Jared McCain from the Philadelphia 76ers, a trade that carries very different fantasy implications for each team.

For McCain, moving to the Thunder represents a potential fantasy opportunity. He transitions from a deep rotation role in Philadelphia to a team with thinner guard depth, particularly with Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander sidelined at times.

This could result in more minutes and a larger offensive role as McCain offers scoring upside. He averaged 15.3 points per game as a rookie, along with contributions in assists and 3-pointers, while rebounds and defensive stats are modest but usable in category leagues.

He becomes a deep-league pickup with breakout potential, though standard league managers may want to monitor his early rotation usage before rostering him.

Fantasy Impact On The 76ers

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; General view after the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

For the 76ers, the deal is primarily about long-term roster flexibility and asset accumulation, as they receive future draft picks rather than active contributors.

While the team will need to account for the 16.8 minutes per game that McCain leaves behind, it shouldn’t drastically affect the fantasy value of current players.

Potential candidates to see increased playing time include Eric Gordon, Kelly Oubre, and Quentin Grimes.

Fantasy Basketball Overview

Overall, Jared McCain is the only fantasy-relevant piece in this trade, and his move to Oklahoma City could be a hidden gem for fantasy managers.

With the Thunder’s guard depth thin and opportunities opening up due to Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander’s absences, McCain has a real chance to earn meaningful minutes and contribute in scoring, 3-pointers, and assists, making him a potential deep-league asset with breakout upside.

For the Philadelphia 76ers, the trade is about long-term planning rather than immediate fantasy impact. By acquiring future draft picks, they gain flexibility to build around their core or leverage assets in future moves.

While Sixers owners won’t see fantasy benefits right away, the deal highlights a balance of priorities: a short-term gain for the Thunder, adding a young contributor, and long-term growth for Philadelphia.

