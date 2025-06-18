The Fantasy Basketball Case For and Against Cooper Flagg

Jokic this season:



30.2 PPG (More than Shaq ever did)

13.4 RPG (More than Duncan ever did)

10.1 APG (Most ever by a center)

1.9 SPG (More than DPOY Smart)

47.9 3P% (More than Steph ever has)



Time for number 4? pic.twitter.com/IsnyGLXRE9