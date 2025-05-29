Tonight’s Knicks vs. Pacers Game 5: Projecting Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton’s Key Stats
We probably shouldn’t even be having this discussion.
At least that’s what Indiana Pacers truthers believe.
When Indy took a 20-point lead in Game 3 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals, Pacer fans were like, “Yay, NBA Finals, here we come!” Y’see, a win would’ve put Indiana's finest up three-zip in the ECF and—say it with me now—no NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in a seven-game series.
But the New York Knicks pulled off an improbable comeback, forcing a crucial Game 5 at the Mecca of Basketball, so discuss this we shall.
And this discussion starts with the point guards.
Guard This!
In what’s becoming an infinitely entertaining series, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and New York’s Jalen Brunson have both delivered, dominating the box scores as expected:
Jalen Brunson
- Game 1: 43 points, 5 assists, 1 rebound
- Game 2: 36 points, 11 assists, 3 rebounds
- Game 3: 23 points, 1 assist, 2 rebounds
- Game 4: 31 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds
Tyrese Haliburton
- Game 1: 31 points, 11 assists, 4 rebounds
- Game 2: 24 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds
- Game 3: 20 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds
- Game 4: 32 points, 15 assists, 12 rebounds
Their battle has been a joy to watch—both are great dudes, both are easy to root for—and we can expect more fireworks in this must-win clash.
Which begs the question, what kind of numbers can we expect out of the stud twosome tonight?
Method, Man
It would be easy for me to sit here and say, “Brunson’s going to put up a 20-point, 12-assist double-double, while Haliburton will manage a fortyburger” without utilizing any kind of methodology.
But that wouldn’t be cool, so here’re the factors we’ll throw into the mix:
- ECF statistics at home vs. road stats.
- Career head-to-head performances.
- Career point, assist, and rebound averages at Madison Square Garden.
Taking all of that into account, their respective stat lines could look a little something like this:
- Brunson: 33 points, six assists, and three rebounds
- Haliburton: 24 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds.
We’re not brave enough to hazard a guess as to the final score, let alone the winner. But remember—and say it with me now—no NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in a seven-game series.