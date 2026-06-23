Top Jaylen Brown Landing Spots After Giannis Antetokounmpo Doesn't Land With The Celtics

Last night, the Milwaukee Bucks traded Giannis Antetokounmpo, which means the Boston Celtics are out of the running for the former MVP, and Jaylen Brown was not shipped to a third team to get the deal done. While the team has said that the only way they trade Brown is for Giannis, this process could have fractured the relationship between the player and team.

There is a chance that the Celtics could still try to move Brown for a massive haul. These are the top landing spots for Brown if Boston decides to trade him.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are in a bit of a rebuild after seeing the current iteration of their team having already peaked. They could send a package of young players and draft picks, including Ja Morant, to Boston to help get this deal done.

Morant is infinitely talented, but things have clearly gone sideways in Memphis, both on and off the court. A fresh start could help reset his career and get him back on track as a superstar guard. This move could allow the Grizzlies to move on from the headache that Morant has been, and let the Celtics reload with a 26-year-old star, among other important pieces.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets decided to bring in Kevin Durant, and a lot comes with that. Surely, the aging star is going to want the team to push for a championship immediately. A deal centered around Alperen Sengun and Brown could help them inch closer to being championship contenders.

Surely there would have to be some more moving pieces in this deal, but this would be one of the simpler trades that would involve Brown because Sengun is a 23-year-old star in his own right. This is a deal that could work out for all parties involved.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks were the team most likely to land Brown if Giannis was sent to Boston. Perhaps the Hawks planned to get this done and now want to find a way to make sure it happens.

Brown could be the veteran with championship experience that they pair with Jalen Johnson. Bringing home the hometown hero to help Atlanta finally win their first NBA championship since 1958 seems like the perfect move. It would be a great story for Brown to go back to his native Georgia and deliver a title.



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